IRFU Confirms Changes To Men’s Energia All-Ireland League Structure For 2026/27

The IRFU Rugby Committee has confirmed there will be a restructure to the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) for the 2026/27 season. This follows the comprehensive review of the Men’s Divisions recently undertaken.

The IRFU then met with representatives from all four provinces and league clubs to discuss the changes, that were first communicated to clubs in September.

These meetings provided an opportunity for open discussion and a detailed review of feedback gathered from clubs, provinces, and players across the country. As a result of the feedback, the Committee agreed on several key outcomes regarding the future structure of the league.

Restructuring to Support Clubs and Players

A central focus of the review has been on how to make the league more sustainable for clubs and players. As a result, the IRFU confirmed it will move ahead with plans to restructure Divisions 2B and 2C into Energia All-Ireland League 2BN (North) and Energia All-Ireland League 2BS (South) – starting from the 2026/27 season.

To form the divisions, a notional line will be drawn between O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and Eyre Square, Galway. Clubs north of this line will participate in 2BN, while clubs south of this line will participate in 2BS.

The IRFU will ensure an even spread of clubs across both divisions should future relegation/promotion affect the balance.

This change is designed to assist clubs’ sustainability by reducing travel distances and overnight stays, helping clubs to lower financial costs while also improving player welfare.

The restructuring directly reflects the feedback received from the rugby community, particularly from players, who identified travel demands as a significant challenge.

The IRFU has confirmed there are no additional structural changes planned, and will continue to act in the best interests of the competition should future developments require.

IRFU Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee, stated:

The IRFU sincerely thanks Derek McGrath for leading a thorough review of the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League. We listened carefully to stakeholders’ needs and feedback throughout the process. “These structural changes represent a significant step forward in endorsing the long-term sustainability and growth of the Energia AIL. “By reducing travel and related costs, easing the demands on players, and implementing direct feedback from clubs and players, we are fostering a more sustainable and resilient league both on and off the field.”

Promotion Play-Offs to Continue

Promotion play-offs will remain an important feature of the Energia All-Ireland League, maintaining a balance between providing security for existing clubs and offering ambitious teams a genuine opportunity to move up through the divisions.

As part of the new structure, the team that finishes 10th in Division 2A will be relegated to either 2BN or 2BS, while the first-placed teams in 2BN and 2BS will play off for the automatic promotion spot. Home advantage in this play-off will be given to the side with the higher points total in the regular season.

The losing side in that play-off will go in a four-team promotion/relegation play-off with the team that finishes ninth in Division 2A, and the teams that finish second in 2BN and 2BS.

At the bottom of the league, the two teams that finish 10th in 2BN and 2BS will play off, with the unsuccessful team relegated to their respective provincial competition in junior rugby and replaced by the winner of the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship.

The winning side from this 10th v 10th game plays the runner-up of the All-Ireland Provincial League hampionship. The winners of this final will play in either 2BN or 2BS the following season.