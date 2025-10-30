McMahon To Undergo Second Knee Operation

Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon has her sights set on the 2026/27 season after confirmation that she will undergo her second knee operation this weekend.

McMahon will have knee surgery for the second time since the recent Rugby World Cup tournament, with a statement today from her club Exeter Chiefs saying that she will miss ‘the entire Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign and international season’.

She led Ireland alongside Sam Monaghan during the World Cup in England, playing against Japan and New Zealand but missing the narrow quarter-final defeat to France after suffering a knee injury against the Black Ferns.

The Clare native commented: “It’s obviously devastating to miss the season ahead. A break for my body was something that’s been lingering on for a while, so I’m very grateful for to get the support to do this now.

“My focus now is fully on recovery and getting back stronger than before. I’ll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team off the pitch while I work towards getting back on it.”

Scott Bemand’s Ireland side will return to action with a mouth-watering Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener against World champions England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday, April 11 (kick-off 2.25pm).

McMahon will also miss the much-anticipated Championship finale against Scotland, which will be the first ever standalone Women’s rugby international to take place at the Aviva Stadium. Tickets for the historic May 17 clash are available to buy here.

It will be the first time the Ireland Women play at the home of Irish Rugby since their emphatic five-try victory over Italy in 2014 which was part of a Six Nations double header alongside the Men’s team.

While the injury-enforced absence of McMahon is a big blow, Dorothy Wall and Erin King, who both unfortunately missed the World Cup following their respective Achilles and knee surgeries, have given positive updates on their rehab progress.

“Things are going really well. The first few months were slow and a little bit uncertain at times,” admitted King.

“But everything’s kind of moving ahead of schedule now, which is really exciting, and I’m feeling really good. I can’t complain.

“I am finally back running and looking ahead to being back on the pitch for February. Definitely back for the Six Nations, which is really exciting, and I can really start focusing my head for rugby.

“Hopefully be back playing some Celtic Challenge games in February time, and fully fit for the Six Nations.”