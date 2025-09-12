Ireland Women To Take Centre Stage At Aviva Stadium In Guinness Women’s Six Nations Showdown With Scotland

History will be made next May as the Ireland Women’s National Team run out at Aviva Stadium for the first standalone Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixture at the Home of Irish Rugby.

In a blockbuster Round 5 finale, Scott Bemand‘s Ireland will host Scotland on Sunday, 17 May, 2026 (Kick-off 2.30pm) – a landmark occasion as the Women’s National Team take over Aviva Stadium in front of what the IRFU is striving to be a record-breaking crowd.

It will be the second time the Women’s National Team have played at Aviva Stadium after their emphatic five-try victory over Italy in 2014 formed part of a Six Nations double-header alongside the Men’s National Team.

Today’s announcement of an exciting standalone Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixture at Aviva Stadium underlines the IRFU’s sustained commitment to the expansion and development of the Women’s game in Ireland, building further on the groundswell of support for Bemand’s side throughout their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign in recent weeks.

Tickets for Ireland’s return to Aviva Stadium in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations are now available via Ticketmaster.ie for €10 for adults and €5 for children as part of a special Flash Sale until 2pm on Friday, 19 September.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Director of Communications, Aoife Clarke, said: “We are hugely excited to confirm our final home match in next season’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations will be played at Aviva Stadium, bringing the Women’s National Team back to the Home of Irish Rugby for the first time in 12 years.

“A lot of work has happened behind the scenes to get to this point from everyone across the IRFU and as part of our Women’s strategy, we’re committed to growing our Green Wave further off the back of the brilliant support the team has received throughout the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“We have seen fantastic numbers turn out in Northampton and Brighton in recent weeks and we want to see them out in force in Aviva Stadium next May. We are calling on not just Irish Rugby fans, but sports fans across the country to be part of his huge occasion.”

Ireland will open their 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations against England at Twickenham on Saturday, 11 April before hosting Italy in their first home outing on Saturday, 18 April.

Bemand’s side then travel to France for a Round 3 encounter on Saturday, 25 April before back-to-back home fixtures against Wales on Saturday, 9 May and the visit of Scotland to Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 17 May conclude the Championship.

Match detail venues for the home games against Italy and Wales will be announced in the coming weeks.