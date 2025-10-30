Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face New Zealand In Chicago

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Gallagher Cup clash against New Zealand at Soldier Field (Kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time).

Ireland kick off a busy block of Autumn fixtures with a Chicago rematch against New Zealand.

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time at Soldier Field, while Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy is in line for his Test debut off the bench.

Farrell has named Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe in the Ireland back three, with Stuart McCloskey partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield. Jack Crowley is selected to start at out-half, partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, captain Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are in the front row, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room, and a back row of Ryan Baird at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at number eight completing Ireland’s starting XV.

Farrell has strong options on the bench with Ronan Kelleher, the uncapped McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and the returning Caelan Doris the forward replacements, while Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast and Bundee Aki provide the backline reinforcements.

Looking ahead to the game, Andy Farrell said: “It is a real privilege to be back here in Chicago ahead of a huge game against New Zealand. We’ve been received brilliantly by the local community and there are going to be thousands of Irish supporters cheering us on which is something that will inspire the team. The clashes with New Zealand over the years have been fantastic occasions and we’re expecting more of the same on Saturday.

“The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend. Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and TNT Sports in Republic of Ireland, TNT Sports in United Kingdom and available to stream on IrishRugby+ for supporters in countries where there is no broadcaster. Full details are available here.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

(Club/Province/Caps)

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(8)

14. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)(2)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(67)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(21)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(40)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(26)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(43)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(75)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(32)(captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(79)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(72)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(61)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(29)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(73)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(51)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(39)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(51)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(85)

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(51)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(20)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(9)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(65).

* denotes uncapped