EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 1 Reviews

Galway Corinthians, Cashel, and Dungannon all made ideal starts to the new season, as they secured bonus point hauls during a thrilling opening weekend in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Galway Corinthians 45 Banbridge 8, Corinthian Park

Ambrose Conboy made a winning start to life as Corinthians coach in the Energia All Ireland League, his side running in seven tries over Banbridge.

A brace of Sean Fox tries, combined with a try from Patrick Fahy helped give the hosts a 17-8 buffer at the break, as Rob Lyttle’s try and a Charlie Beattie penalty helped keep the visitors in touch.

The hosts however exploded out of the trap in the second half, running in four unanswered tries, with former Connacht underage kicker Jack Conway landing four more conversions in the process. Declan O’Loughlin, Ian Staunton, Joey Tierney and the Connacht capped Colm de Buitlear all crossed the whitewash.

Greystones 24 Dungannon 31, Dr Hickey Park

From 17-0 down, Dungannon staged a stunning comeback to defeat Greystones on the road in their first game since promotion to 2A.

Tries from Reeve Satherly and Conor McAleer, converted by Gavin Rochford, along with a penalty from the sharpshooter, helped the Wicklow men into a 17-0 lead. James McMahon’s try converted by Ben McCaughey did get the visitors on the board before the break.

A McCaughey penalty was followed by a penalty try, igniting their comeback. On the hour mark, debutant James McCammon sniped over for a try to put them ahead, with McCaughey landing another conversion to increase their margin to 24-17.

The teams were deadlocked in the 65th minute, David Baker touching down and Rochford converted under pressure. But the visitors finished the stronger as James Gamble crossed for the winning score, and McCaughey added breathing room from the tee.

Old Crescent 16 Ballymena 11, Takumi Park

Old Crescent overcame Ballymena in a hard-fought contest in Takumi Park, coming away with four points as Jeff Williams licking probed dividends in the second half.

The opening forty minutes were evenly balanced, but Ballymena held a narrow 8-7 lead by the break. Adam Lamont powered over the line for the visitors only try of the match, while Callum Davidson added a penalty. Old Crescent responded well as Timmy Duggan crossed for a crucial try, with Jeff Williams converting.

Williams proved the difference-maker, showing calmness under pressure to slot three penalties which provided decisive scores in the end. Davidson landed a penalty of his own, but the visitors couldn’t find the cutting edge to turn pressure into points.

Shannon 19 Cashel 26, Thomond Park back pitch

Cashel produced a strong second-half performance to overturn a half-time deficit, in an entertaining Munster derby with Shannon.

Shannon started brightly, with Josh Costello crossing for the opening try, converted by Cillian O’Connor. O’Connor was in fine kicking form, adding three penalties to build a solid 16-12 lead for the home side by the break.

Cashel kept themselves in touch with well-taken tries from Rob Carney and Timothy Townsend, with John O’Sullivan landing a conversion to narrow the gap.

The visitors raised their intensity after the restart and took control of proceedings. Carney and Townsend both added to their try tallies, showing finishing quality that Shannon struggled to contain. O’Sullivan slotted two more conversions, to help grow Cashel’s lead.

Shannon’s only reply in the second half came from a Neil Cronin penalty, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Cashel from pulling away and sealing a valuable win on the road.

Wanderers 14 MU Barnhall 23, Merrion Road

An opening round win for MU Barnhall scuppered the hopes of Wanderers, as the newly promoted side fell short of starting off on a positive note.

Dylan Ryan would cross for a try in the opening half for the hosts that David Fitzgibbon converted, but they trailed 14-7 at the break, as Adam Gray and Eoin Kelly crossed for the visitors, with Neil Byrne converting.

Louis McDonagh did grab a second try for the hosts in the second period, and while Fitzgibbon slotted the conversion, the kicking of Byrne proved the difference. The Barnhall man slotted three penalties to help ensure his side left with the points.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Buccaneers 17 Galwegians 38, Dubarry Park

Galwegians stormed back from a half-time deficit to secure victory in their Connacht derby with Buccaneers at Dubarry Park.

Buccs did grab the opening score through a Dylan Duffy penalty on 7 minutes. Galwegians replied swiftly when Dylan Keane crossed for the opening try, converted by Stephen Mannion.

Buccaneers then enjoyed their best spell of the game, as Leo McFarlane and Paddy Egan both dotted down before the half hour mark. Duffy added both conversions to push the hosts into a 17–7 lead. However, Galwegians hit back just before the break through Cian Brady’s first try, again converted by Mannion, to cut the deficit to three.

The momentum swung completely after the interval. Oisin McKey crashed over early in the half, with Mannion adding the extras to put Galwegians ahead for the first time since the opening quarter.

Brady then grabbed his second try on 62 minutes, converted by himself, extending the lead. The visitors finished in style with Andrew Sherlock striking twice in the closing stages, to wrap up the points.

Malone 26 Enniscorthy 17, Gibson Park

Malone staged a stunning second-half comeback to grab victory in their opening encounter of the new season.

A brace of tries from Ivan Jacob along with a try and conversion from Ben Kidd, helped Scorthy into a 17-7 lead by the break. Dara Gaskin crossed for the hosts with Matty Rae converting.

Malone delivered an impressive second half display to ensure the points. Rae, Sam Green and Josh Pentland all crossed for tries, with Rae adding two more conversions.

Navan 21 UL Bohemian 33, Balreask Old

A powerful second half performance saw UL Bohemian overturn a nine-point half-time deficit to secure an opening day berth.

Bohs started the brighter, Joel Rowntree crossing in the second minute, converted by Oisin Fagan. Navan responded strongly, as Conor Hand touched down in the ninth minute with Harrison Astley adding the extras.

Momentum swung further in Navan’s favour when Gary Faulkner and Jordan Finney both went over for tries, with Astley converting each to give the hosts a commanding lead.

UL Bohs stayed in the fight thanks to Oisin Fagan’s try on 22 minutes but were still looking at the nine point swing at the break.

After the restart, UL Bohs completely turned the contest on its head. Joe Johnson crashed over on 52 minutes, quickly followed by tries from Zac O’Loughlin and Fagan once again. Fagan was flawless from the tee, landing three second-half conversions, as the Robins secured the maximum points haul.

Rainey 13 Clogher Valley 15, Hatrick Park

Clogher Valley held on for a narrow victory at Hatrick Park, surviving a late Rainey fightback in a dramatic Ulster derby that went right down to the final kick.

The visitors struck first after 28 minutes when Callum Smyton broke through midfield, beating two defenders before releasing Josh Kyle to touch down, David Maxwell converted to put Valley 7–0 ahead.

Five minutes later, Maxwell extended the lead with a superb long-range penalty, sending Clogher Valley into the break with a 10–0 advantage.

Rainey came out firing after the restart, and a period of sustained pressure was rewarded in the 48th minute when Ronan McCusker forced his way over. The conversion drifted wide, but the hosts had their foothold at 10–5.

Momentum stayed with Rainey, and on 55 minutes Scott McLean slotted a penalty to close the gap to just two points. But against the run of play, Clogher Valley struck a decisive blow. On 59 minutes, Karl Bothwell picked off an intercept inside his own 22 and raced the length of the pitch to score.

The conversion was missed, but Valley had daylight at 15–8.

Rainey rallied once more, and with a final late twist Michael Nevin crashed over to set up a dramatic finale. The conversion attempt that would have tied the game, drifted wide, leaving Valley to celebrate a narrow away win.

Skerries 17 Sligo 31, Holmpatrick

Sligo produced a strong second-half display to claim a bonus-point 31–17 victory away to Skerries, overturning a one-point half-time deficit in the process.

The opening period was tightly contested. Skerries’ Jack Litchfield gave his side the edge from the tee, landing two penalties. Brian Walsh added a try for the hosts. Sligo stayed in touch through a well-taken try by Luke Timms, with Euan Browne converting and also adding a penalty to keep the visitors just a point behind at the break.

After the restart, Sligo lifted their intensity and began to pull away. Tries from Cameron Griffith, Mark McGlynn, and Louis McVitty put a gap between the teams, with Browne on target with all three conversions to keep the scoreboard ticking toward victory.

Skerries could only respond with two further penalties from Litchfield, as their earlier momentum faded under sustained Sligo pressure.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Belfast Harlequins 33 Dolphin 24, Deramore Park

Belfast Harlequins produced a stirring second-half comeback to stake an early claim for a top of the table finish, overcoming Dolphin in a gripping battle.

Dolphin made the brighter start and held a 17–7 advantage at the interval, despite ‘Quins grabbing a penalty try. The visitors carried greater momentum into the break, and scored three tries in all through their new Kiwi full-back Hunter Yarrall, Karl Waterman, and Matt Barry.

However, the second half belonged to the Belfast side. Luke Graham, Callum Florence, Alex Armstrong, and Agustin Navarro all crossed for tries, while Johnny McCracken and David Armstrong added valuable conversions to secure the win.

Clonmel 33 Ballyclare 27, Ardgaoithe

Clonmel got their season underway with a hard earned win over Ballyclare, which went right down to the wire once again.

By the interval Clonmel had a one-point lead, thanks to Joey O’Connor’s reliable boot and a try from Mongeni Masuka. Ballyclare opened the scoring through a Luke McIlwrath try, converted by Matthew McDowell, who also added a penalty in a cagey opening period.

Clonmel found another gear after the restart, with Brandon Delicato touching down twice and Tom Ross also crossing, while O’Connor added two conversions to extend the home team’s lead.

But Ballyclare refused to fade. Tries from Peter Gillespie, Josh Cowan, and Aaron Playfair ensured the visitors stayed in contention right to the final whistle. McDowell landed a further conversion in the half, but they could not grab one last try to swing the outcome in their favour.

Midleton 40 Bruff 25, Towns Park

Midleton came from 11-0 down, to deliver a powerful performance to start their season on an optimum note, with a Munster derby win over Bruff.

The first half was tightly fought, with tries from JB du Toit and Ted Coleman, plus a Conall Doyle conversion, swinging momentum back in favour of the hosts. Bruff had started the better, a Shane Duggan try and two penalties from Paul Collins had their tails up, but Midleton replied well in the latter stages of the half.

Midleton found their rhythm after the restart and ran in four second-half tries through Seamus Lyne, Kyle Read, Conor McCarthy, and Gary Downey. Doyle added five conversions across the afternoon, as the hosts showed their scoring form right from the off.

Bruff kept fighting and brought it back to a point towards the latter stages of the second half, with Andrew O’Byrne and Pa Maher crossing for tries, both converted by Collins. But Midleton’s scoring power proved too much as they pulled clear with Downey and Lyne grabbing late tries to put the result beyond doubt.

Monkstown 57 Malahide 20, Sydney Parade

Monkstown produced a devastating second-half display at Sydney Parade to claim a 57–20 win over Malahide, turning what was a tight contest at the break into a five point haul on the opening weekend.

Malahide had matched the home side stride for stride in the opening forty minutes, with Dan Hayes crossing for a try converted by David O’Halloran, who also slotted two penalties. That kept the visitors right in touch at 17–13 down at half-time.

But Monkstown shifted up through the gears after the restart, cutting loose to rack up 40 second-half points. The visitors only managed an Evan Tyndall try in the second half which was converted by O’Halloran.

Thomond 29 Bective Rangers 22, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Thomond made a winning return to the All Ireland League, overcoming Bective Rangers in a lively contest that swung back and forth before the Limerick side sealed the deal in the closing stages.

Bective started the better with Conor Halpenny crossing for their opening try, though his conversion attempt drifted wide. Shane O’Meara then added a second try for the visitors, this time converted by Halpenny, to put them 12-0 ahead.

Thomond responded emphatically to falling behind on home soil. Suliano Mainavolau and Ryain O’Donovan Ahern both crossed the whitewash, Evan Cusack adding the extras to edge the home side in front. A third Thomond try, from Riann O’Dwyer, stretched the advantage to 19–12 at the interval.

Cusack slotted a penalty after the break, before Bective hit back when Chris Poole touched down, Halpenny again converting to narrow the margin to 22–19. But Thomond finished the stronger, with Colin Slater crashing over and Cusack landing his fourth successful kick of the day. A late penalty from Mikey O’Hare earned Bective a well deserved losing bonus point in a great battle of the newly promoted sides.

