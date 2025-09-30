EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Round 1 Review

Instonians, last season’s Division 2A champions, and Dublin University, who fought hard to avoid relegation last April, are leading the way at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B after an action-packed opening round.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 1 Results Round-Up

Former Ulster and Ireland centre Ian Whitten weighed in with a player-of-the-match performance as Instonians emerged as convincing 32-13 winners over Naas at Shaw’s Bridge.

It was a confident, winning debut in the second tier for Paul Pritchard’s side, as they outscored a new-look Naas by five tries in one. Wrapping up the scoring was another ex-provincial and international player, Craig Gilroy, who was sprung from the bench.

Bradley McNamara had a try ruled out for a forward pass, before Instonians took the lead on the quarter hour mark. Hugo Ellerby finished off a neat exchange with captain David Whitten to cancel out Tom Bohan’s earlier penalty.

The big Inst pack forced a penalty try from a close-in scrum, but Naas enjoyed a strong spell soon after. Charlie Sheridan’s mazy run, coupled with McNamara’s sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on, led to Bohan doubling his tally.

Then, with 28 minutes on the clock, the Cobras snapped up their only try of the game. Their backs combined well off an initial lineout maul, and Ireland Sevens international Tadhg Brophy took a return pass from Dylan O’Keeffe to go over just to the right of the posts.

Inst were only briefly behind at 13-12, though, as their well-drilled maul sent Oli Clark over for a six-point buffer at half-time. Elusive full-back McNamara got on his bike in the 60th minute, dummying and slipping through a gap to extend the lead.

Josh Eagleson followed up with a penalty to put two converted scores in it (27-13), before Gilroy, gobbling up Bevan Prinsloo’s well-placed offload, showed good strength to cross in the right corner at the end of a free-flowing move.

Meanwhile, Dublin University joined Inst at the summit after seeing off the challenge of Blackrock College on a 36-26 scoreline. The College Park crowd were treated to nine tries in a very entertaining opener.

In a dream start for Trinity, Noah Byrne brilliantly collected his own chip kick to touch down inside the first minute. Blackrock were eight points behind when Connacht’s Shane Jennings expertly evaded three defenders to score from 15 metres out.

‘Rock hit the front in the 25th minute, hooker Jamie Rogan making it over out wide after Tom Corkery’s long skip pass, and a short one back inside from Odhran Ring. Corkery added the extras for good measure.

However, Tony Smeeth’s youngsters kicked on to lead 22-14 at the break. Kevin Jackson burrowed over from close range, supported by captain David Walsh, and a lovely passing move put newcomer Alex Finlay over from the left wing.

Trinity and Jackson, in particular, started strongly again on the resumption, breaking through for their bonus point score when Oscar Cawley pounced from a close-in ruck.

Harry Waters replied for ‘Rock just three minutes later, getting to the bounce of Corkery’s inviting cross-field kick. The momentum was suddenly with the visitors when replacement Peter Quirke bagged their bonus point as he followed up on a powerful maul.

It was game on at 29-26 but the students failed to panic, and their ability to gain turnovers was key, as Zach Quirke, Hunter Deane-Johns, and Johnny O’Sullivan all won the ball back during the final quarter.

When Blackrock number 8 Inigo Cruise O’Brien saw yellow for a high tackle, the hosts built for a 73rd-minute match winner. Replacement Zach Baird drove over to convert forward pressure into points, and Matty Lynch took his kicking haul to 11 points.

Elsewhere, in their first All-Ireland League match since being relegated from Division 1A, Garryowen overturned an 11-point deficit to beat Munster rivals UCC 22-19 at Dooradoyle.

Replacements Max Clein and Mark Fitzgerald touched down after 53 and 67 minutes as Mike Sherry’s men secured a hard-fought victory. They needed two late turnovers from Tom Wood and Joe Finn to prevent the students from responding.

Highfield outscored Queen’s University by three tries to two, as James Cronin’s charges triumphed 21-14 at Woodleigh Park. Ireland Sevens international Nicky Greene got in behind the posts in the 57th minute for what proved to be the decisive score.

Old Wesley made it a clean sweep of home wins on the opening day when they overcame City of Armagh 21-12. Tom Larke kicked 11 points at Energia Park, while Jules Fenelon and Ethan Black marked their debuts with tries.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.