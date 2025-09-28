EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 1 Review

Carlos Spencer enjoyed a successful debut in the Energia All-Ireland League as his Terenure College team recorded a hard-fought 24-15 win over UCD on Saturday.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 1 Results Round-Up

The former All Black watched young winger Dan Martin bag a try in each half, while former Young Munster out-half Julian Leszczynski contributed nine points from the tee for Terenure.

Paddy Clancy rewarded Conor Tonge’s breaking work with a booming opening penalty for a much-changed UCD, and it took a good while for ‘Nure to show some of their recent Leinster Senior Cup-winning form at the Bowl.

Spencer’s side crucially took advantage of Daniel Hurley’s sin-binning to build a 17-3 half-time lead. Martin crossed from Ethan Reilly’s long kick through, and Aran Egan then finished off a breathless break that was launched from far out by centres John Devine and Reilly.

With Max Russell seeing yellow early in the second half, the students rallied. Ireland Under-20 international Charlie Molony thundered over from Clancy’s neat assist, and their forwards were inches away from a second try amid a sustained bout of pressure.

Instead, Terenure stung them on the counter. Martin’s kick chase put pressure on Molony, and Reilly evaded a tackle to put his supporting winger over from the right in the 65th minute. Leszczynski tucked away his third successful kick for a 24-10 advantage.

Neither side could claim a closing bonus point, which UCD deserved for a strong finish. Good hands from Clancy and Tom Murtagh released full-back Molony to go over in the final play, yet Clancy’s missed conversion left it at a nine-point margin.

Meanwhile, Nenagh Ormond’s first ever Division 1A match ended in disappointment as Old Belvedere used a superior second-half performance to win 23-13 in Lisatunny.

The first Tipperary club to play in the top fight, Nenagh led 6-3 at the end of a cagey opening 40 minutes on their all-weather pitch. Conor McMahon landed two penalties, with Belvedere out-half David Wilkinson replying just before half-time.

Quenton O’Neale’s team talk worked a treat for ‘Belvo, number 8 Will McDonald picking up swiftly from a 44th-minute ruck to score soon after John O’Flaherty’s yellow card. Wilkinson converted for a 10-6 advantage.

Despite losing skipper Calum Dowling to the bin, last season’s Division 1B champions widened the margin to 20-6. New signing Morgan Meredith threatened from a quick tap, before Chris O’Connor fed replacement hooker Luke McLaughlin to charge over from Nenagh’s 22-metre line.

Wilkinson’s reliable left boot wrapped up the result, firstly with a 70th-minute penalty and then with a three-pointer from distance with a minute remaining. In between, Nenagh player-coach Derek Corcoran ran in their only try with a lovely step and burst of acceleration.

St. Mary’s College, who were beaten semi-finalists last April, and Ballynahinch shot straight to the top of the table following their respective bonus point victories over Clontarf (32-21) and Young Munster.

Led by Conor Dean, Mary’s brilliantly grabbed their Dublin derby opener at Templeville Road by the scruff of the neck. They were 22-0 ahead after 37 minutes thanks to tries from Ruairi Shields, Jack Nelson Murray, and Myles Carey.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan rumbled over to lift his team-mates, heading into the second half. However, Tom O’Reilly notched the hosts’ bonus point try, and Mick O’Gara took his kicking haul to 12 points by the hour mark.

Defending champions ‘Tarf came home without a point despite a converted Declan Adamson effort and a late penalty try.

Young Munster also had the final say at Ballymacarn Park with two closing tries, but Ballynahinch held on to take the spoils, winning a high-scoring contest 35-33.

Adam Craig’s ‘Hinch outfit did almost all of the damage during the first half with a four-try salvo. Bradley Luney barged through tackles from Alan Kennedy and Ajae Hanson to set them on their way with a seventh-minute try.

Ballynahinch captain Claytan Milligan soon squeezed over from a lineout maul, and Fintan Coleman’s yellow card for a high tackle on Bryn Ward had Young Munster under further pressure entering the second quarter.

The home side made him pay with two quick-fire tries, as centres Mark Best and Matthew Booth both made it over, the latter diving in under the posts via Ethan Graham’s jinking run and well-timed offload.

A series of penalties put the Cookies in range to strike back before the interval. Aided by Ward’s sin-binning for a maul infringement, they opened their account when Hubert Gilvarry evaded Graham’s clutches to scamper over from the edge of the ‘Hinch 22.

Trailing 28-7 at half-time, the Cookies were able to chip away at the deficit, bringing it down to nine points. Gilvarry countered superbly from a clearance kick, leading to Munster’s Shay McCarthy crossing just two minutes into the second period.

Christian Foley burrowed over in the 53rd minute, with replacement James Horrigan on the latch, as ‘Hinch were punished for their indiscipline again.

The Ulster Senior Cup finalists made their next visit to the Munsters’ 22 count, though, as tighthead Tom McAllister muscled over to make it 35-19.

Craig’s men were down to 14 again due to scrum-half Chris Gibson’s yellow card for ‘playing the 9′, and it opened the door for the visitors’ fourth try.

Gilvarry doubled his tally before burly replacement Paul Allen ran a great line to score under the posts, setting up a grandstand finish with just two points in it.

The scoreboard remained untouched during a tense finale, nonetheless, as Munsters’ Kelvin Langan, who had landed four conversions, was slightly off target with a long-range penalty attempt. A relieved ‘Hinch finished the game back inside the Cookies’ half.

On the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch, Stephen Madigan kicked an important 12 points as Lansdowne got the better of Cork Constitution, last year’s beaten finalists, on a 27-22 scoreline.

In a barnstorming first-half display from Lansdowne, their new hooker Bobby Sheehan helped himself to two tries, one from a well-controlled maul and the second arrived when he scooped up a loose Cork Con lineout and broke free for the corner.

A pacy break down the short side saw Leinster Academy back Todd Lawlor touch down in same right corner. With Madigan also mopping up points from the tee, Constitution were a full 27 points adrift.

Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan responded from a lineout drive, right on the stroke of half-time, and Eoghan Smyth’s impact off the bench boosted Con further.

They ultimately battled their way to a losing bonus point. Matthew Bowen and Cian Barry added second-half tries, the latter scoring while Lansdowne’s Jack Matthews was in the sin.

Full-back George Coomber fired over a monster penalty from inside his own half, giving Con a losing bonus point. Yet they will be kicking themselves, as their maul misfired at a key stage when Lansdowne were on the ropes late on.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.