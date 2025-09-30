Capgemini Becomes An Official Partner Of Six Nations Rugby

Capgemini announced today that it has become the Official Digital Transformation Partner of Six Nations Rugby.

Spanning the men’s and women’s game up to 2029, this five-year partnership is the next chapter in Capgemini’s longtime rugby story, building on its commitment to elevate and expand the rugby fan experience through cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and fan-centric innovation.

As part of the new long-term collaboration, Capgemini becomes the Official Digital Transformation Partner of Six Nations Rugby, and its annual Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Championships, together with the Quilter Nations Series, which kicks off on November 1st, and the Summer Nations Series.

In 2025, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations was watched by nearly 130 million fans globally, signalling a 6.30% increase in audience compared to the previous year.

In 2026, the Championship kicks off in February with a unique Thursday night fixture, paving the way for five rounds of unmissable entertainment that continues to hold its place alongside some of the most loved and respected events in world sport. In the women’s game, next year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations will be the next international women’s rugby event, following this year’s captivating Women’s Rugby World Cup. Through this new partnership, Capgemini and Six Nations Rugby will be at the heart of driving rugby’s audience engagement and growth ambitions.

Over the next five years, Capgemini plans to leverage AI and generative AI-powered innovations to deliver deeper match insights, to help viewers better understand key match moments through enhanced match data integration, therefore contributing to the growth and enjoyment of the fan community.

“At Capgemini, we are proud to partner with Six Nations Rugby, a collaboration that reflects our common values and the history of our Group. Indeed, rugby holds a special place at Capgemini, deeply rooted in the legacy of our founder, Serge Kampf, and embedded in the DNA of our Group ever since its creation,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. “With the Six Nations Championships being some of the most popular rugby competitions in a number of our main markets, we are excited to bring Capgemini’s broad tech, data and AI expertise to enhance the viewing experience of rugby fans.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, added: “Inspiring and engaging rugby fans is at the heart of everything we do at Six Nations Rugby, and with the battle for audience attention, all forms of sport and entertainment need to innovate to engage global fans.

Capgemini is at the forefront of new advancements in AI, cutting-edge digital technology and innovative uses of data to enhance the experience for rugby fans around the world. Our new

partnership will play a vital role in elevating how we present the game of rugby for these fans, and we are all hugely excited to work together to enrich the fan experience, and to ensure that our Championships and competitions continue to set the standard for rugby globally.”

Find out more about how Capgemini is transforming the game.