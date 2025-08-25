PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros: Round 3 Review

As the competition for places ramps up ahead of next Saturday’s PwC Under-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship finals day , Leinster showed their attacking firepower away to Connacht, while Munster scored six tries to beat Ulster in Belfast.

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS 19 LEINSTER U-19 GIRLS 59, Galway Corinthians RFC

Scorers: Connacht U-18 Girls: Tries: Sally Fleming, Rhea Sestak, Juno Hayes; Cons: Sally Fleming 2

Leinster U-18 Girls: Tries: Diana Izekor 4, Jessica Briody, Isabella Larkin, Maebh Ní Cholla, Eimear Duffy, Orlagh O’Brien; Cons: Sophia White 5, Diana Izekor, Gráinne Cleary

HT: Connacht U-18 Girls 7 Leinster U-18 Girls 38

Inspired by Ireland Under-18 international Diana Izekor, Leinster cruised to a nine-try success against Connacht in the final round of the group stage at Galway Corinthians RFC.

Both provinces were already guaranteed to meet each other in this weekend’s final which will take place in UCD. With that in mind, Leinster retained just out-half Sophie White from the previous round, while Connacht completely changed their starting XV.

The sheer size and power of Longford ace Izekor were intimidating factors in Leinster moving into a healthy lead, the centre punching in two of her four tries in the early going.

The tendency for Connacht to stand off centre Izekor was the main reason behind the completion of a hat-trick by the 12th minute.

The wave of attacks ate into Connacht’s confidence without the ball, left wing Jessica Briody claiming the fourth try in the 17th minute.

The tone was also set by hooker Sophie O’Mahony and openside Alex O’Shea up front and the excellence of wing Isabella Larkin, who fired in the fifth.

Second row Ruby Osumah was sent to the sin bin for an infringement that was one too many in and around the ruck by the team.

Scrum-half Maebh Ní Cholla scarpered home from long distance after snatching up a ball that broke free at the side of a ruck. White converted for the fourth time.

Connacht out-half Sally Fleming gathered her kick for a try and added the conversion to close the gap to 38-7 heading into half-time.

Connacht came out firing as impressive second row Juno Hayes was instrumental in making the second try for number eight Rhea Sestak and scoring the third for 38-19 in the 45th minute.

But the ship was steadied when second row Eimear Duffy plundered a try, which was converted from wide out by Izekor.

It was heartwarming to see Jayne Charles appear from the bench after the guts of 19 months out with a serious injury.

There was a second Leinster yellow card, this time for tighthead prop Grace Cosgrove for a high tackle, which put extra pressure on the defence. But replacement Orlagh O’Brien showed the athleticism that makes the back five forward so hard to handle once she gets in behind.

It was left to Izekor to finish off the afternoon with her fourth try in a player-of-the-match performance.

It will be a far greater challenge next Saturday when two almost entirely different teams go head-to-head in the final.

“We focus on ourselves,” said Leinster head coach Derek Maybury afterwards.

“We were looking for girls to put their hands up today. In terms of physicality and quality, there were definitely girls who delivered on those.

“The selection for the final will probably be the most difficult one we will have in the series.”

CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS: Mya Russell (Ballinasloe RFC); Tara Power (Ballinasloe RFC), Julianne Moore (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC), Leah McNamara (Westport RFC), Katie Corcoran (Claremorris RFC); Sally Fleming (Buccaneers RFC), Maebh Smith (Claremorris RFC); Holly Horkan (Westport RFC), Millie Ager (Claremorris RFC), Sharron Thornton (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Orla Palasz (Westport RFC), Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Losalia Atonio (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Poppy Tunney Ware (Westport RFC), Rhea Sestak (Loughrea RFC).

Replacements: Isabel Lynott (Ballina RFC), Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC), Ciara Sheridan (Westport RFC), Róise Ní Scanláin (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Aoibhinn Lyons (Westport RFC), Mia White (Creggs RFC), Ruth Conway (Westport RFC), Esther Albert (Ballinasloe RFC).

LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS: Sloane Rangitaawa (Wicklow RFC); Isabella Larkin (Longford RFC), Diana Izekor (Longford RFC), Pearl Tyner (Arklow RFC), Jessica Briody (Mullingar RFC); Sophia White (Arklow RFC), Maebh Ní Cholla (Tullamore RFC); Coumba Sow (Clontarf FC), Sophie O’Mahony (Greystones RFC), Grace Cosgrove (Dundalk RFC), Eimear Duffy (Ardee RFC), Ruby Osumah (Tullamore RFC), Molly Noons (Cill Dara RFC), Alex O’Shea (MU Barnhall RFC), Erin McFadden (Balbriggan RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Bobbi Cahill (Enniscorthy RFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Mullingar RFC), Milita Valteryte (Dundalk RFC), Orlagh O’Brien (Mullingar RFC), Emma O’Rourke (Navan RFC), Jade Carroll (Arklow RFC), Gráinne Cleary (Mullingar RFC), Jayne Charles (Mullingar RFC).

ULSTER U-18 GIRLS 5 MUNSTER U-19 GIRLS 34, Affidea Stadium

Scorers: Ulster U-18 Girls: Try: Amy McConkey

Munster U-18 Girls: Tries: Cora Miller, Abi Kelly, Maria O’Donovan, Elena O’Brien, Ciara O’Driscoll, Julie Finn; Cons: Lani O’Donovan 2

HT: Ulster U-18 Girls 5 Munster U-18 Girls 22

Following two narrow defeats, Munster ended their wait for a victory in this season’s PwC Under-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship as they ran out convincing 29-point winners of a valiant Ulster side at Affidea Stadium.

Early pressure from Ulster saw them open the scoring after just 5 minutes. A well-timed pick and go by lock Olivia McKinley split the Munster defence, with scrum half Amy McConkey crossing the line to claim Ulster’s only points of the game. The visitors replied quickly with a well worked phase of play from the backs, leaving winger Cora Miller space out wide to capitalise on, levelling the score to apiece. Munster doubled their lead instantly from the kick-off, with a display of swift hands to winger Abi Kelly, who beat multiple defenders, before cutting in to score beneath the posts. A simple conversion for out-half Lani O’Donovan brought the score to 5-12. With momentum in their favour, and a lineout in dangerous territory, the visitors hammered a strong Ulster defence. Fullback Maria O’Donovan finished off another great phase of quick hands from the backs, adding five more points to the score board. In another display of physicality up front by the home-side, Munster scored their best of the half, with O’Donovan dropping the ball to her boot for a well-executed cross field kick. Unmarked, Elena O’Brien scored the final try of the half to make it 22-5. Ulster fought back valiantly towards the end of the half, pushing hard both sides of the ball. With co-captain McKinley unfortunate not to capitalise on a charge down just inside the Munster 22. Munster continued to dominate the start of the second half, having the upper hand at set piece, as well as a fast-flowing backline. A further try from hooker Ciara O’Driscoll stretched the lead to 27-5. As the half continued, the pace of the game dropped off, with handling errors aplenty. Ulster’s task was made harder when outside centre Caitlin Crowe saw yellow for an illegal tip tackle. In the dying stages of the game, the home side were building momentum as they looked to score a consolation. With decisive phases, and rampant carrying, notably McKinley’s efforts from a quick tap, Ulster were piling on the pressure. However, it was Munster who scored the final points of the game. Replacement scrum half Julie Finn latched onto the inside shoulder of backrower O’Brien to score beneath the posts. O’Donovan converted her kick, with the game ending 34-5 in Munster’s favour.

ULSTER U-18 GIRLS: Aoibhín Smith (Virginia RFC); Katelyn Magee (Enniskillen RFC), Caitlin Crowe (Cavan/Virginia RFC) (co-capt), Emily Irwin (Omagh Accies RFC), Eunice Adesanya (Virginia RFC); Grace Bracken (Clogher Valley RFC/Enniskillen RFC), Amy McConkey (Cooke RFC); Orlaith Maguire (Enniskillen RFC), Alanna Scullion (Cooke RFC), Alanna Corcoran Cusack (Virginia RFC), Olivia McKinley (Banbridge RFC) (co-capt), Jessica Kingston (Enniskillen RFC), Elinor van Lil (Virginia RFC), Alana Eadie (Banbridge RFC), Maisie Bowden (Cooke RFC).

Replacements: Ava Boyle (City of Derry RFC), Alice Seaney (Enniskillen RFC), Fianche Higgins (Cavan/Virginia RFC), Darcey Smith (Virginia RFC), Myah Vance (Virginia RFC), Méabh Hull (Malone RFC), Brooke Schoenfeldt (Malone RFC), Erin Robinson (Ballymena RFC).

MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS: Maria O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC); Abi Kelly (Ennis RFC), Jo McCaughey (Clonakilty RFC), Lily Byrne (Dolphin RFC) (capt), Cora Miller (Waterpark RFC); Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC), Sophie O’Riordan (Bruff RFC); Aoife Martin (Ennis RFC), Ciara O’Driscoll (Clonakilty RFC), Alice Buckley (Kanturk RFC), Lisa O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Laura Danaher (Scariff RFC), Elena O’Brien (Midleton RFC), Cailinn O’Brien (Garryowen FC), Eliza Wiley Murphy (Scariff RFC).

Replacements: Erin Ridgway (Kinsale RFC/Dolphin RFC), Maya McMahon (Clonakilty RFC), Aine O’Rourke (Mallow RFC), Orlaith Grimes (Shannon RFC), Kiera Murphy (Dolphin RFC), Julie Finn (Clonakilty RFC), Niamh O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Alice O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC).

Team Pld W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Points LEINSTER 3 3 0 0 114 41 +73 18 7 2 0 14 CONNACHT 3 2 0 1 53 71 -18 9 11 1 0 9 MUNSTER 3 1 0 2 54 34 +20 10 6 1 2 7 ULSTER 3 0 0 3 19 94 -75 3 15 0 0 0

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Sunday, August 10 –

Munster 5 Connacht 10, Virgin Media Park

Leinster 36 Ulster 7, Energia Park

Saturday, August 16 –

Connacht 24 Ulster 7, Galway Corinthians RFC

Leinster 19 Munster 15, Energia Park

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht 19 Leinster 59, Galway Corinthians RFC

Ulster 5 Munster 34, Affidea Stadium

Saturday, August 30 –

3rd/4th Place Play-Off: Munster v Ulster, Thornfield astro pitch, UCD, 1pm

Final: Leinster v Connacht, Thornfield astro pitch, UCD, 2.45pm