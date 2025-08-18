PwC Under-18 Girls Interpros: Round 2 Review

Connacht and defending champions Leinster both made it two wins apiece to qualify for the PwC Under-18 Girls Interprovincial Championship final, despite some fierce competition from Ulster and Munster in round 2.

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS 24 ULSTER U-18 GIRLS 7, Galway Corinthians RFC

Scorers: Connacht U-18 Girls: Tries: Kate Gallagher, Anna McDermott 2, Kitty Fin Sweeney; Cons: Mia White, Sally Fleming

Ulster U-18 Girls: Try: Olivia McKinley; Con: Erin Robinson

HT: Connacht U-18 Girls 10 Ulster U-18 Girls 0

Anna McDermott scored in each half as the Connacht co-captain drove her team on to a 24-7 bonus point victory over a resilient Ulster side at Galway Corinthians RFC.

Pack leader Olivia McKinley provided the inspiration for the Ulster girls, touching down for the second week running, while lively Connacht backs Kate Gallagher and Kitty Fin Sweeney also ran in their second tries of the campaign.

Following last week’s 10-5 triumph over Munster in Cork, Connacht’s first of two home games at Corinthian Park was going to plan for them as they took a 10-0 lead into the second half.

McKinley capitalised on Aoibh Morrow’s yellow card to leave Ulster just three points down, but McDermott (56 minutes) and Sweeney (50) ensured a maximum haul for Craig Hansberry’s youngsters.

Ulster quickly got into their rhythm, releasing winger Charlotte Thompson to race past the halfway line. In response, Connacht gave a first glimpse of their cohesive back-line when Ballinasloe’s Esther Albert gained ground in midfield.

The Colm Finnegan-coached visitors used a couple of scrums to launch both Julia Mulligan and Fianche Higgins forward, with the latter showing a neat turn of pace close to the right touchline.

Connacht co-captain Ruth Conway was next to cause a defensive dent, crashing into contact and impressively shrugging off a tackle to drive through into Ulster’s 22. A few phases later, the ball just came off Gallagher’s finger tips as they threatened out wide.

Both defences were having their moments, and in the 12th minute, the westerners won back possession thanks to Ruby Jennings and Albert’s choke tackle. They made good headway, steadily building phases, until Virginia flanker Elinor van Lil reacted quickest to steal the ball back.

When Connacht pressed again, they swept the ball out to both wings, and coming back to the right side, Roisin O’Sullivan deftly gathered a pass and stepped inside Erin Robinson before releasing Gallagher to get around Thompson for the opening score.

The breakdown continued to be hotly contested, with Sweeney winning a turnover penalty before Ulster’s influential second row McKinley snapped up a steal – and then added a rip in the tackle a few minutes later – to break up Connacht’s momentum.

After Caitlin Crowe’s break from deep showed what dangerous runners Ulster have, the home side headed the warning and made their next visit to the opposition 22 count in the 30th minute. Evie Kennedy and Aoibhinn Lyons laid the groundwork with a couple of punchy carries.

When play swung back just to the right of the posts, props Isabel Lynott and Cairínn Kearns combined to good effect. They set up Ballinasloe forward McDermott to carry at pace and ghost in between two defenders to touch down.

A series of penalties moved Ulster into Connacht’s 22 just before the interval, yet their lineout was stolen by Ciara Corrigan. Their set-piece improved on the resumption, and the early sin-binning of Connacht winger Morrow gave them a further boost.

Van Lil almost turned a short lineout move into a try, before Ulster were left feeling aggrieved when McKinley had a score disallowed following her charge-down. There was no denying the Banbridge lock a second time, as she dived over from a ruck in the 41st minute.

Robinson’s conversion closed the gap to 10-7, but her half-back partner Mulligan was soon taken off due to a bad injury. Despite Ulster’s resolute defence keeping Connacht out over the next spell, the hosts’ back row was becoming increasingly visible in the loose.

Jennings and Kennedy had a number of piercing carries, coupled with full-back O’Sullivan’s ability to beat the first defender. It was McDermott who took her opportunity again, dummying and cutting in from the left to complete a well-taken brace.

White tagged on the extras to restore the 10-point lead, and it was extended in decisive fashion barely three minutes later. Westport talent Sweeney sniped over from a ruck in trademark scrum-half fashion, pocketing the bonus point before replacement Sally Fleming converted.

An unfortunate knock-on spoiled Ulster’s best chance of replying, following strong carries from replacements Maisie Bowden and Eunice Adesanya, and number 8 Higgins.

Ulster’s hard-working full-back Aoibhin Smith foiled a speedy break from Rhea Sestak, and embarked on one of her own during the dying seconds before Connacht closed her down close to the left touchline.

TIME LINE: 16 minutes – Connacht U-18 Girls try – Kate Gallagher – 5-0; conversion: missed by Mia White – 5-0; 30 mins – Connacht U-18 Girls try: Anna McDermott – 10-0; conversion: missed by Mia White – 10-0; Half-time Connacht U-18 Girls 10 Ulster U-18 Girls 0; 37 mins – Connacht U-18 Girls yellow card: Aoibh Morrow; 41 mins – Ulster try: Olivia McKinley – 10-5; conversion: Erin Robinson – 10-7; 56 mins – Connacht U-18 Girls try: Anna McDermott – 15-7; conversion: Mia White – 17-7; 59 mins – Connacht U-18 Girls try: Kitty Fin Sweeney – 22-7; conversion: Sally Fleming – 24-7; Full-time – Connacht U-18 Girls 24 Ulster U-18 Girls 7

CONNACHT U-18 GIRLS: Roisin O’Sullivan (Ballinasloe RFC); Kate Gallagher (Ballina RFC), Esther Albert (Ballinasloe RFC), Ruth Conway (Westport RFC) (co-capt), Aoibh Morrow (Tuam/Oughterard RFC); Mia White (Creggs RFC), Kitty Fin Sweeney (Westport RFC); Isabel Lynott (Ballina RFC), Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC), Cairínn Kearns (Gort/Monivea RFC), Aoibhinn Lyons (Westport RFC), Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Ruby Jennings (Claremorris RFC), Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC) (co-capt), Evie Kennedy (Ballina RFC).

Replacements: Millie Ager (Claremorris RFC), Holly Horkan (Westport RFC), Sharron Thornton (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Orla Palasz (Westport RFC), Rhea Sestak (Loughrea RFC), Maebh Smith (Claremorris RFC), Sally Fleming (Buccaneers RFC), Julianne Moore (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC).

ULSTER U-18 GIRLS: Aoibhín Smith (Virginia RFC); Natalie Turner (Enniskillen RFC), Caitlin Crowe (Cavan/Virginia RFC) (co-capt), Brooke Schoendfelt (Malone RFC), Charlotte Thompson (Ballymoney RFC); Erin Robinson (Ballymena RFC), Julia Mulligan (Enniskillen RFC); Orlaith Maguire (Enniskillen RFC), Alice Seaney (Enniskillen RFC), Ava Boyle (City of Derry RFC), Olivia McKinley (Banbridge RFC) (co-capt), Rachel Easdon (Ophir RFC), Elinor van Lil (Virginia RFC), Myah Vance (Virginia RFC), Fianche Higgins (Cavan/Virginia RFC).

Replacements: Ella Moore (Malone RFC), Alanna Corcoran Cusack (Virginia RFC), Darcey Smith (Virginia RFC), Dearbhla Smith (Virginia RFC), Maisie Bowden (Cooke RFC), Meabh Hull (Malone RFC), Grace Bracken (Clogher Valley/Enniskillen RFC), Eunice Adesanya (Virginia RFC).

Referee: Kenny Coldrick (IRFU)

LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS 19 MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS 15, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster U-18 Girls: Tries: Sophia White, Rebecca Cahill, Orlagh O’Brien; Cons: Sophie White 2

Munster U-18 Girls: Tries: Abi Kelly, Cailinn O’Brien, Lily Byrne

HT: Leinster U-18 Girls 7 Munster U-18 Girls 10

Leinster snatched a last-gasp win from the jaws of defeat as closing tries from Rebecca Cahill and Orlagh O’Brien saw them overcome Munster 19-15 in the early evening sunshine at Energia Park.

An entertaining first half saw a fired-up Munster strike for free-flowing tries through Abi Kelly and Cailinn O’Brien. They led 10-7 at half-time with Leinster’s Sophia White pouncing for their points from a tap penalty.

Captain Lily Byrne’s 41st-minute score opened up an eight-point advantage for Damien Hicks’ Munster side. Leinster, who were 36-7 winners over Ulster, never gave up hope, and their persistence paid off right at the death.

A couple of early steals by Aoife Martin and Niamh O’Mahony showed Munster’s breakdown prowess, while a central scrum penalty gave Leinster out-half White a sixth-minute shot at the posts which went wide.

Jo McCaughey then intercepted a pass from White, her opposite number, to break downfield right up to the hosts’ 22. Munster had a return visit in the 11th minute, led by Keelin O’Shea and Maria O’Donovan down the left wing.

They made sure to come away with points this time, as Aine O’Rourke and Sadhbh Brennan committed defenders with their powerful carries, and a neat line of passes out to the right saw Ennis flyer Kelly score out wide.

Flanker O’Brien was pulled back for a forward pass from O’Shea as Munster quickly threatened again. The same players combined just a few minutes later, with O’Brien this time cutting infield to good effect. Leinster’s defence was tested but held firm.

Eager to mount a response, the Blues got a shove on to win a scrum against the head, and Grainne Cleary and Bobbi Cahill powered them over the gainline approaching the half-hour mark.

A couple of penalties, and tighthead Lilly Murphy’s bulldozing carry, edged them closer before White went quickly from a five-metre penalty to go over untouched.

The Arklow youngster also converted her try with aplomb from the right, nudging her side in front at 7-5. As expected, Munster came back strongly, and in a second surge downfield, Byrne broke from halfway and offloaded for Garryowen’s O’Brien to canter home from 17 metres out.

Katieanne Bobbett came to Leinster’s rescue early on the resumption with a textbook rip in the tackle, as the second half started in the same ultra competitive fashion.

Nonetheless, Munster countered superbly from a kick in the 41st minute, Kiera Murphy providing quick ruck ball from her incisive carry which led to her Dolphin club-mate Byrne finishing with great determination on the left to make it 15-7.

Just when Leinster were getting into an attacking flow, with their replacements having an impact, Munster hooker Ciara O’Driscoll won a penalty at the breakdown. Kiera Murphy did likewise to keep the home side out of scoring range.

Entering the final 20 minutes, Munster got back on the front foot and were within reach of try number four. Ashbourne flanker Bobbett covered across to make a crucial try-saving tackle on Kelly who was hoping to squeeze over in the right corner.

A scrum penalty saw Leinster get out of a tricky position, but they had a couple of frustrating moments in attack with a crooked lineout throw and a knock-on. Kiera Murphy also fought hard to win a turnover penalty near Munster’s try-line.

Maebh Ní Cholla, who subsequently impressed when receiving kicks, fumbled a pass when Leinster came knocking again just past the hour mark. However, when Munster replacement Lani O’Donovan cleared too far past the ruck, the hosts capitalised on the penalty.

Orlagh O’Brien did well to pluck down a lineout that threatened to go awry, and the ball was moved to the opposite wing where Cahill, invited to have a cut by replacement Isabella Larkin, got outside Maria O’Donovan to reduce the arrears to three points.

Cahill turned provider for the match-winning score, the Portlaoise winger being released again from further out by Cleary and Larkin. Closed down by two defenders, she cleverly passed to her inside for O’Brien who had the legs to stay clear of Lani O’Donovan from 45 metres out.

It was a crushing blow for Munster to see the Mullingar lock stride in behind the posts, but a stunning reward for Leinster’s never-say-die attitude. White converted with the final kick of this thrilling six-try encounter.

TIME LINE: 6 minutes – Leinster U-18 girls penalty: missed by Sophia White – 0-0; 12 mins – Munster U-18 Girls try: Abi Kelly – 0-5; conversion: missed by Lily Byrne – 0-5; 27 mins – Leinster U-18 Girls try: Sophia White – 5-5; conversion: Sophia White – 7-5; 31 mins – Munster U-18 Girls try: Cailinn O’Brien – 7-10; conversion: missed by Lily Byrne – 7-10; Half-time – Leinster U-18 Girls 7 Munster U-18 Girls 10; 41 mins – Munster U-18 Girls try: Lily Byrne – 7-15; conversion: missed by Lily Byrne – 7-15; 68 mins – Leinster U-18 Girls try: Rebecca Cahill – 12-15; conversion: missed by Sophia White – 12-15; 70+1 mins – Leinster U-18 Girls try: Orlagh O’Brien – 17-15; conversion: Sophia White – 19-15; Full-time – Leinster U-18 Girls 19 Munster U-18 Girls 15

LEINSTER U-18 GIRLS: Orla Rijksen (Mullingar RFC); Lily Harney (Naas RFC), Sophie McDonagh (Tullamore RFC), Grainne Cleary (Mullingar RFC), Rebecca Cahill (Portlaoise RFC); Sophia White (Arklow RFC), Jade Carroll (Arklow RFC); Molly Hennessy Murphy (New Ross RFC), Bobbi Cahill (Enniscorthy RFC), Lilly Murphy (Tullow RFC), Orlagh O’Brien (Mullingar RFC), Freya Brennan (Arklow RFC), Muireann Foy (Mullingar RFC), Katieanne Bobbett (Ashbourne RFC), Emma O’Rourke (Navan RFC).

Replacements: Alex O’Shea (MU Barnhall RFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Mullingar RFC), Grace Cosgrove (Dundalk RFC), Eimear Duffy (Ardee RFC), Milita Valteryte (Dundalk RFC), Maebh Ní Cholla (Tullamore RFC), Sloane Rangitaawa (Wicklow RFC), Isabella Larkin (Longford RFC).

MUNSTER U-18 GIRLS: Maria O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC); Abi Kelly (Ennis RFC), Lily Byrne (Dolphin RFC) (capt), Niamh O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Keelin O’Shea (Iveragh Eagles RFC); Jo McCaughey (Clonakilty RFC), Julie Finn (Clonakilty RFC); Aoife Martin (Ennis RFC), Ciara O’Driscoll (Clonakilty RFC), Aine O’Rourke (Mallow RFC), Lisa O’Mahony (Ballincollig RFC), Sadhbh Brennan (Bantry Bay RFC), Elena O’Brien (Midleton RFC), Cailinn O’Brien (Garryowen FC), Eliz Wiley Murphy (Scariff RFC).

Replacements: Erin Ridgway (Kinsale/Dolphin RFC), Maya McMahon (Clonakilty RFC), Alice Buckley (Kanturk RFC), Laura Danaher (Scariff RFC), Kiera Murphy (Dolphin RFC), Sophie O’Riordan (Bruff RFC), Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty RFC), Alice O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC).

Referee: Alana Kerr (IRFU)

PWC UNDER-18 GIRLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Sunday, August 10 –

Munster 5 Connacht 10, Virgin Media Park

Leinster 36 Ulster 7, Energia Park

Saturday, August 16 –

Connacht 24 Ulster 7, Galway Corinthians RFC

Leinster 19 Munster 15, Energia Park

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht v Leinster, Galway Corinthians RFC, 12.15pm

Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 1pm

Saturday, August 30 –

3rd/4th Place Play-Off, Wanderers FC, 1pm

Final, Wanderers FC, 2.45pm