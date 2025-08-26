UCD to Host PwC U18 Girls Finals

The afternoon begins at 1pm with the third and fourth place playoff between Munster and Ulster. Both sides will be eager to finish their campaigns on a high, and while silverware may not be on the line, provincial pride and a chance to end the series with momentum should make for a fiercely competitive contest.

The spotlight then moves to the championship final at 2.45pm, where Leinster and Connacht meet in what has shaped up to be an exciting decider. Leinster, the defending champions, have once again shown their strength in depth, led by the prolific Rebecca Cahill and Sophia White, who have been key contributors throughout the tournament. Connacht, meanwhile, have impressed with a blend of resilience and attacking spark, highlighted by Anna McDermott’s try-scoring exploits and the dynamic running of Kate Gallagher and Kitty Fin Sweeney.

The earlier rounds provided a clear picture of how tightly contested this year’s competition has been. Munster pushed Leinster close before falling to a late score, while Connacht demonstrated their attacking edge with a bonus-point win over Ulster. The standings reflected that balance – Leinster and Connacht both sitting on two wins from two, while Munster and Ulster fought hard but came up short against the frontrunners.

Munster and Ulster will look to finish with a statement in the playoff, while Leinster and Connacht prepare for a showdown that promises to deliver both physical intensity and moments of flair. By Saturday evening, one province will have claimed the PwC U18 Girls Interprovincial title, but all four will have played their part in showcasing the strength and promise of the women’s game in Ireland.

PwC U18 Girls Finals Day Fixtures, Saturday 30th August, Thornfield astro pitch, UCD:

3rd v 4th place playoff:

Munster v Ulster, kick off 1pm

Championship final:

Leinster v Connacht, kick off 2.45pm