PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interpros: Round 2 Review

Despite a spirited first-half showing that saw them take a commanding lead, a powerful second-half comeback from Munster, fuelled by their bench, ultimately proved decisive.

The match exploded into life from the very first whistle. Ulster didn’t get off to the best of starts. A missed claim of the ball handed Munster prime possession.

Their forward pack capitalised immediately, with hard carries setting the platform for blindside flanker Daniel Ward to crash over in the corner. Centre Sean O’Regan was unable to add the conversion from a tight angle, leaving the score at 5-0.

Ulster showed great character to respond and did so with a period of sustained pressure on the Munster try line.

Following a series of powerful pick-and-goes, tighthead prop Joel Irwin showed immense determination to smash his way over, much to the delight of the home crowd. The successful conversion from out-half Jonnie Kennedy nudged Ulster into the lead at 7-5.

The lead, however, was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Munster forced a penalty from a lineout maul, which O’Regan calmly slotted over to regain the lead for the visitors.

Ulster dominated territory and possession for the remainder of the half, but their clinical edge was lacking. A number of promising attacks ended without points, a recurring theme throughout the half.

Flanker Austin Adair was a constant threat with his strong ball carrying, and it was one of his powerful runs that led to a crucial moment. As he offloaded in the Munster 22, O’Regan was penalised for a tackle on the receiver without the ball, earning himself a yellow card.

Ulster immediately made their numerical advantage count. Munster attempted to run the ball out of their own 22 but fumbled it forward.

From the resulting scrum, Ulster executed a textbook training-ground move, creating space for winger Lorcan McLarnon to go over unopposed under the posts. Kennedy’s easy conversion gave the home side a 14-8 lead at the interval.