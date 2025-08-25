PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interpros: Round 2 Review
In the second round of the PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial Championship, Leinster reeled off 26 unanswered second-half points against Connacht to stay at the summit. They now face a title decider at home to Munster, who were bonus point winners away to Ulster.
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 23 –
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS 19 MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS 27, Newforge
Scorers: Ulster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Joel Irwin, Lorcan McLarnon, Sam Harper; Cons: Jonnie Kennedy 2
Munster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Daniel Ward, Darragh Carroll, Alex Reddin, William Hanley; Cons: Sean O’Regan 2; Pen: Sean O’Regan
HT: Ulster U-18 Clubs 14 Munster U-18 Clubs 8
In a thrilling and hard-fought encounter at the Newforge Sports Complex, Munster overcame a 14-8 half-time deficit, and a fired-up Ulster team, to register their first victory of the campaign.
Despite a spirited first-half showing that saw them take a commanding lead, a powerful second-half comeback from Munster, fuelled by their bench, ultimately proved decisive.
The match exploded into life from the very first whistle. Ulster didn’t get off to the best of starts. A missed claim of the ball handed Munster prime possession.
Their forward pack capitalised immediately, with hard carries setting the platform for blindside flanker Daniel Ward to crash over in the corner. Centre Sean O’Regan was unable to add the conversion from a tight angle, leaving the score at 5-0.
Ulster showed great character to respond and did so with a period of sustained pressure on the Munster try line.
Following a series of powerful pick-and-goes, tighthead prop Joel Irwin showed immense determination to smash his way over, much to the delight of the home crowd. The successful conversion from out-half Jonnie Kennedy nudged Ulster into the lead at 7-5.
The lead, however, was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Munster forced a penalty from a lineout maul, which O’Regan calmly slotted over to regain the lead for the visitors.
Ulster dominated territory and possession for the remainder of the half, but their clinical edge was lacking. A number of promising attacks ended without points, a recurring theme throughout the half.
Flanker Austin Adair was a constant threat with his strong ball carrying, and it was one of his powerful runs that led to a crucial moment. As he offloaded in the Munster 22, O’Regan was penalised for a tackle on the receiver without the ball, earning himself a yellow card.
Ulster immediately made their numerical advantage count. Munster attempted to run the ball out of their own 22 but fumbled it forward.
From the resulting scrum, Ulster executed a textbook training-ground move, creating space for winger Lorcan McLarnon to go over unopposed under the posts. Kennedy’s easy conversion gave the home side a 14-8 lead at the interval.
Munster started the second half with renewed purpose and regained the lead within five minutes. Ward again was at the heart of the attack, carrying deep into the 22 to create space for a perfectly-weighted crossfield kick.
Winger Darragh Carroll showed great skill to gather the ball and dot down in the corner. O’Regan added the difficult conversion, putting Munster back in front.
The visitors’ replacements began to make a significant impact on the game’s momentum. Munster replacement backrow Alex Reddin was a force, and on 55 minutes, he barged over from close range. O’Regan’s conversion extended the lead to 22-14.
Ulster refused to capitulate and gave themselves a lifeline with a try from scrum-half Sam Harper. A deep kick into the Munster half put the defence under pressure, and a spilled pass allowed Ulster to pounce, with Harper scoring from close range. Unfortunately, the pivot was unable to convert his own try, leaving the score at 22-19.
The home side thought they had sealed a dramatic comeback when full-back Alfie Clarke went under the posts, but the referee disallowed the try for a knock-on in the build-up.
Munster then sealed the victory in the closing stages, with replacement hooker William Hanley scoring an unconverted try from a driving maul to bring the final score to 27-19.
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Alfie Clarke (Dromore High School/Dromore RFC); Luke McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC), Joe Coates (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Ryan Hamilton (Royal School Armagh/Dungannon RFC), Lorcan McLarnon (Rainey Endowed School/Rainey RFC); Jonnie Kennedy (Larne Grammar School/Larne RFC), Sam Harper (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC); Elias Agbonkpolor (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC), Josh McColgan (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Joel Irwin (Friends’ School/Lisburn RFC), Alfie Lucy (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School/Enniskillen RFC), Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC), Austin Adair (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Harry Dougan (Royal School Armagh/City of Armagh RFC) (capt), Caiden Slaughter (Carrickfergus RFC).
Replacements: Ashton Hassard (Omagh Academy/Strabane RFC), Noah Carson (Ballymena RFC), Dylan Byrne (Dungannon RFC), James Lennon (Virginia RFC), Fynn Niblock (Banbridge Academy/Banbridge RFC), Ben Todd (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Scott Henderson (Friends’ School/Ballynahinch RFC), Lewis McIvor (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC).
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: Dave Sargent (Tralee RFC); Darragh Carroll (Mallow RFC), Cillian O’Flynn (Bandon RFC), Sean O’Regan (Old Christians RFC), Diarmuid Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond RFC); Davyn Maher (Old Christians RFC), Edward Breen (Waterpark RFC); Dara O’Brien (Newcastle West RFC), Calum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC) (capt), Jonathan Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Daniel Moloney (Ennis RFC), Alex Ryan (Clanwilliam FC), Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), Alan Phelan (Waterford City RFC), Michael Griffin (Castleisland RFC).
Replacements: William Hanley (Fermoy RFC), Patrick O’Connor (Kilfeacle & District RFC), Ronan Maher (Nenagh Ormond RFC), PJ Walsh (Clonmel RFC), Alex Reddin (Waterpark RFC), Devyn Duggan (St. Senan’s RFC), Ewan Knowles (Clonakilty RFC), Liam Kelleher (Old Christians RFC).
Sunday, August 24 –
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS 32 CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS 24, Energia Park
Scorers: Leinster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Harry Heagney, Aidan Tamming, Franklin Onwuzulumba, Harvey Butler; Cons: Josh O’Keeffe 3; Pens: Josh O’Keeffe 2
Connacht U-18 Clubs: Tries: Owen Egan, Cian Hynes, Felix Zeray; Cons: Dylan Curran 3; Pen: Dylan Curran
HT: Leinster U-18 Clubs 6 Connacht U-18 Clubs 24
Harvey Butler’s try capped a rampaging, route-one second-half reaction from Leinster in the PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial Championship at Energia Park on Sunday afternoon.
It looked like Connacht were well on their way to victory from the three tries that forged a 24-6 lead at the break. At that stage, few would have forecasted a second period in which Leinster would rattle off 26 unanswered points.
Early on, Leinster moved ahead from a penalty by Josh O’Keeffe in what should have been a nerve-settler but Connacht moved with authority for out-half Dylan Curran to level it up with a penalty of his own.
Wing Owen Egan showed sweet footballing skills to get on the outside of the defence and chip the last man back for a superb try, converted by Curran in the 11th minute.
The Westerners were looking strong, forcing the home side into several penalties until Cian Hynes shot through the defence for the second try, converted by Curran for 17-3 in the 21st minute.
They were dominating the play and accumulating the points that increased the pressure on Leinster to do something different. The Blues moved the ball through phases without really threatening to cut loose, O’Keeffe eventually striking his second penalty from near halfway.
Connacht were in control of the tempo, which was aided by a yellow card to Leinster number eight Eanna Moynihan.
It got even better for Connacht when out-half Curran’s line kick travelled all the way to five metres out for the lineout to come into operation.
Felix Zeray’s accurate throw was followed by the hooker’s ball security at the back of a maul for an inevitable try, converted by Curran for a 24-6 lead at half-time.
Leinster had to score next, and quickly, to sow a seed of doubt. Harry Heagney’s rumble from a maul was undone by poor handling and compounded by a scrum penalty.
No matter, a handling error by Connacht invited an attacking lineout as the platform for the forwards to carry hard around the corner. It was a matter of wills as the metres were eaten up for Heagney to ground the ball to score. O’Keeffe converted in the 43rd minute.
Leinster’s Franklin Onwuzulumba rocked Hynes in the tackle. O’Keeffe countered without the cohesion to make it count. Mark Power and Cillian McElwee were leading the lift in intensity. James Walls’ chip tumbled into touch deep inside the 22.
Heagney rescued a wayward lineout. Scrum-half Walls spotted Butler on the short side. An orthodox offload allowed Aidan Tamming to dive in for a try in the 58th minute.
Another misdirected lineout encouraged Leinster to move the ball left, where the electric speed of Onwuzulumba unhinged Connacht from 35 metres out. He had the presence of mind to head for the posts, making O’Keeffe’s conversion a formality for Leinster to move ahead 25-24 in the 62nd minute.
When replacement tighthead prop Power was sin-binned, it provided an opening for Connacht to wrestle back control.
An athletic leap by Ciaran Dunne and the piledriving impact of back-to-back mauls twice splintered Connacht for Butler to cash in from close range, O’Keeffe converting for a two-score edge in the 68th minute.
It was only then that Connacht managed to put together a multi-phase attack, which was brought to an end by dominant defence.
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Michael Redmond (Tullow RFC); Tadg Young (Sutonians RFC), David Cron (De La Salle Palmerston FC), Turlough Donnelly (Newbridge RFC), Franklin Onwuzulumba (Clondalkin RFC); Josh O’Keeffe (Newbridge RFC), James Walls (Skerries RFC); Aiden McGovern (Boyne RFC), Harry Heagney (Clontarf FC), Tadgh Halpenny (Dundalk RFC) (capt), Aidan Tamming (Naas RFC), Ciaran Dunne (Portlaoise RFC), Alan Higgins (Skerries RFC), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC), Éanna Moynihan (Portlaoise RFC).
Replacements: Seamus Whelan (Balbriggan RFC), Philip Murphy (New Ross RFC), Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC), Juwon Adeoye (Boyne RFC), Harvey Butler (Skerries RFC), Byron O’Hara (Terenure College RFC), Dan Whelan (Portlaoise RFC), Sirio Scalabrino Noone (Suttonians RFC).
CONNACHT U-18: Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College); Owen Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), John Brendan McDonnell (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Shane Lally (Monivea RFC/Presentation College Athenry); Dylan Curran (Galway Bay RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire), Luke Molloy (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry); Reuben Galvan (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar School), Hugh Óg Arnold (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), Corey Kelly (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College), Micheál Walsh (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Rueben Colleran (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College) (capt), Alastair Hewson (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea).
Replacements: Felix Zeray (Westport RFC/Rice College Westport), James Siva (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Daithí Lambe (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College), Joseph Boote (Connemara RFC/Galway Bay RFC/Clifden Community School), Cian Kiernan (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Connor O’Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Brian McHugh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Dan Kelly (Creggs RFC/Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar).
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Points
|LEINSTER
|2
|2
|0
|0
|77
|45
|+32
|10
|6
|2
|0
|10
|MUNSTER
|2
|1
|0
|1
|41
|39
|+2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|6
|CONNACHT
|2
|1
|0
|1
|44
|46
|-2
|5
|6
|0
|0
|4
|ULSTER
|2
|0
|0
|2
|40
|72
|-32
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –
Saturday, August 16 –
Connacht 20 Munster 14, Creggs RFC
Sunday, August 17 –
Ulster 21 Leinster 45, Affidea Stadium
Saturday, August 23 –
Ulster 19 Munster 27, Newforge
Sunday, August 24 –
Leinster 32 Connacht 24, Energia Park
Saturday, August 30 –
Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm
Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 3pm