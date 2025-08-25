Ulster Pick Up First Win In PwC U-18 Schools Interpros

Coleraine Grammar School’s James McMillan scored 15 points as Ulster overcame Munster 35-23 at Newforge, avenging an earlier defeat in the PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship.

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 23 –

ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 35 MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS 23, Newforge

Scorers: Ulster U-18 Schools: Tries: James Wells, Archie Graham, Charlie Reaney, Jayden Irwin, James McMillan; Cons: James McMillan 5

Munster U-18 Schools: Tries: Najim Jagana, Eddie Dooley, Caden Smith; Con: Daniel Murphy; Pens: Daniel Murphy 2

HT: Ulster U-18 Schools 21 Munster U-18 Schools 20

Last-gasp 33-29 winners in Cork a fortnight ago, Munster stunned the hosts with Najim Jagana’s first-minute intercept try but trailed 21-20 at the end of a pacy six-try first half.

Full-back McMillan converted scores from James Wells, Archie Graham, and Charlie Reaney, while Munster’s Eddie Dooley, with a fine individual effort, and Caden Smith struck at the other end. Daniel Murphy’s late penalty made it a one-point game.

It took tries from Jayden Irwin (58 minutes) and McMillan (63) to ensure Ulster emerged as bonus point winners. Murphy had slotted over a penalty in between, but a late bonus point push from Sean Cronin’s charges went unrewarded.

Munster continued where they left off in the teams’ first meeting, as Ardscoil Rís winger Jagana intercepted Josh McCaughey’s pass on halfway, scooting clear to give the visitors the ideal start. Full-back Murphy tagged on the conversion.

Backs and forwards combined in a good first-phase move from Ulster, as Dylan Gray popped up in midfield and linked neatly with James Reid. McMillan almost scored when brilliantly running a kick back a few minutes later.

The Ulster full-back was tackled just short, and referee Euan O’Riordan showed his yellow card to Munster out-half David Nolan for ‘no clear release’. The resulting lineout failed to work out, but Graham kept the pressure on with a charge-down.

Following a bulldozing run from number 8 George Gamble, Kieran Campbell’s side used a couple of penalties to advance and draw level by the 11th minute. Gamble carried up close before scrum half Wells plunged over from the ruck, and McMillan converted.

It was now end-to-end stuff, Reid’s rip in the tackle releasing Ulster’s outside backs. Dooley countered superbly barely 30 seconds later, gathering an offload that had bounced up off Isaac Hatch’s fingertips, and handing off McCaughey on a breathless 70-metre run-in.

Munster maintained a 12-7 lead until Ulster got their maul going with a second drive, closer to the posts, seeing Dalriada School lock Graham ground the ball in the 19th minute. They edged ahead for the first time thanks to McMillan’s conversion.

Although a knock-on denied Munster captain Ryan McCormack an almost immediate response, they had a penalty advantage. Ulster defended the maul, yet the visitors’ strong carries set up prop Smith to drive in low for the line.

Nonetheless, a nicely-judged 50:22 kick from Wells swiftly put Ulster in prime position to reply. Their well-drilled maul delivered again with hooker Reaney crossing, and McMillan’s right boot made it 21-17.

Munster roared back downfield thanks to Alex Moloney’s impressive fetch in the air. It took Wells’ quick reactions to prevent Dooley from scoring out wide, before some solid phases infield saw Murphy’s right boot close the gap to a single point.

Munster’s aerial ability continued to be a valuable asset as they began the second period very much on the front foot. They had a couple of set-piece opportunities close to the Ulster line, but came away without a score.

Defences remained on top as the Ulster youngsters, having had a penalty reversed in their favour, were turned over by Tom Murray sacking their maul. There were some niggly exchanges, and as the rain began to come down, McMillan pushed a penalty attempt wide.

However, when Cathal O’Doherty was caught offside from a kick, Ulster turned the penalty into points on this occasion. Their maul gained ground, captain Cian McClean tidied up a loose ball, and then Irwin carried well to find his way to the whitewash.

Munster watched McMillan convert his side’s bonus point try, but good work at the restart from PBC Cork lock Murray earned a penalty at the breakdown. Murphy’s crisp strike from the tee left five points in it at 28-23.

Ulster soon had another maul opportunity, though, as Jagana misjudged McCaughey’s restart kick. The home pack pressed with pick and drives before McMillan nimbly jinked over beside the posts for the clinching score, which he converted himself.

The remaining minutes were mostly played in Ulster territory, and Munster skipper McCormack’s tap penalty inside the opposition 22 had them hunting down a bonus point try.

Ulster prop Alex Stinson’s turnover penalty halted their progress, though, and Munster were further frustrated by handling errors despite some promising carries late on from Xavi Scanlon and replacement Sam Healy.

The PwC U-18 Boys Schools Interpros continue on Wednesday with Ulster’s final outing of the campaign, a visit to Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm) to play table toppers Leinster. Munster wrap up the competition by hosting Leinster at Virgin Media Park on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

TIME LINE: 1 minute – Munster U-18 Schools try: Najim Jagena – 0-5; conversion: Daniel Murphy – 0-7; 5 mins – Munster U-18 Schools yellow card: David Nolan; 10 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools try: James Wells – 5-7; conversion: James McMillan – 7-7; 13 mins – Munster U-18 Schools try: Eddie Dooley – 7-12; conversion: missed by Daniel Murphy – 7-12; 19 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools try: Archie Graham – 12-12; conversion: James McMillan – 14-12; 22 mins – Munster U-18 Schools try: Caden Smith – 14-17; conversion: missed by Daniel Murphy – 14-17; 25 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools try: Charlie Reaney – 19-17; conversion: James McMillan – 21-17; 31 mins – Munster U-18 Schools penalty: Daniel Murphy – 21-20; Half-time – Ulster U-18 Schools 21 Munster U-18 Schools 20; 54 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools penalty: missed by James McMillan – 21-20; 58 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools try: Jayden Irwin – 26-20; conversion: James McMillan – 28-20; 61 mins – Munster U-18 Schools penalty: Daniel Murphy – 28-23; 63 mins – Ulster U-18 Schools try: James McMillan – 33-23; conversion: James McMillan – 35-23; Full-time – Ulster U-18 Schools 35 Munster U-18 Schools 23

ULSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: James McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School); Isaac Hatch (Campbell College), Nathan Hamilton (Royal School Armagh), Connor Patton (RBAI), Dylan Gray (RBAI); Josh McCaughey (Down High School), James Wells (Campbell College); Alex Stinson (Royal School Armagh), Charlie Reaney (Royal School Armagh), Lewis Robinson (Regent House School), Archie Graham (Dalriada School), Jayden Irwin (Belfast Royal Academy), James Reid (Methodist College Belfast), Cian McClean (RBAI) (capt), George Gamble (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School).

Replacements: David Nelson (Campbell College), Reuben McIlwrath (RBAI), Jonah Woolley (Antrim Grammar School), Harry Doherty (Methodist College Belfast), Oliver Gartley (Methodist College Belfast), Jack Best (Campbell College), Ollie Taylor (RBAI), Harry Wells (Campbell College).

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Daniel Murphy (PBC Cork); Najim Jagana (Ardscoil Rís), Alex Moloney (PBC Cork), Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Rís) (capt), Eddie Dooley (PBC Cork); David Nolan (PBC Cork), Lewis Lenihan (Bandon Grammar School); Caden Smith (Glenstal Abbey School), Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s College), Sean Fitzpatrick (CBC Cork), Ben O’Connell (Castletroy College), Tom Murray (PBC Cork), Rian McFarlane O’Shea (PBC Cork), Cathal O’Doherty (Ardscoil Rís), Xabi Scanlon (Castletroy College).

Replacements: Kevin Griffin (Castletroy College), Jack Deasy (Bandon Grammar School), Conor Dillon (St. Munchin’s College), Conor McLoughlin (PBC Cork), Sam Healy (CBC Cork), Liam O’Brien (PBC Cork), Alan Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Harry O’Halloran (Crescent College Comprehensive).

Referee: Euan O’Riordan (IRFU)

Team Pld W D L PF PA Diff TF TA TB LB Points LEINSTER 2 2 0 0 56 40 +16 8 4 1 0 9 ULSTER 3 1 0 2 84 88 -4 12 13 2 1 7 MUNSTER 3 1 0 2 76 88 -12 10 13 1 1 6

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Saturday, August 9 –

Munster 33 Ulster 29, Virgin Media Park

Wednesday, August 13 –

Leinster 24 Munster 20, Energia Park

Sunday, August 17 –

Ulster 20 Leinster 32, Affidea Stadium

Saturday, August 23 –

Ulster 35 Munster 23, Newforge

Wednesday, August 27 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, August 31 –

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12pm