O’Leary Makes Return To Munster Women’s Squad

Maeve Óg O’Leary , who made an inspirational comeback from two knee surgeries earlier this year, is set to be back in her beloved Munster red during next month’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

O’Leary last played for Munster during the 2023/24 season, when she was honoured as the province’s Player of the Year. Back to full fitness, she has been included in a 34-strong squad for the upcoming Interprovincial campaign.

It is Matt Brown’s first selection since taking on the role of Munster head coach for the first time since 2021, when he led them to their first Interprovincial title in four years.

There are 15 uncapped players involved in the Reds’ 2025/26 group, with five players from newly-promoted Energia All-Ireland League club Ennis making the cut, and a total of eight members of the Ireland Under-20 squad that is currently in Wales at the Six Nations Summer Series.

Among the players pressing for a first senior provincial cap will be a clutch of Ballincollig front rowers, including twins Aoife and Ciara Fleming, Shannon duo Aoife Grimes and Saoirse Crowe (pictured above), and Clonakilty flanker Caoimhe Murphy.

Ireland international O’Leary returns to the Munster squad after an extended injury-enforced break. The talented back rower had helped Munster to win back-to-back Interpro crowns before unfortunately being sidelined.

The 25-year-old made her comeback with Blackrock College in March, earning herself a starting position for the remainder of the Energia All-Ireland League season.

In addition, the likes of last season’s captain Chloe Pearse, Clodagh O’Halloran, Claire Bennett, Nicole Cronin, and Stephanie Nunan – with 104 provincial caps between them – will provide an experienced spine for Munster’s bid to wrestle back the trophy from arch rivals Leinster.

One of the exciting backs to watch out for is current Ireland U-20 international Lyndsay Clarke, who recently turned 19. The young speedster (pictured below) played with Ennis/Kilrush and UL Bohemian last season, and will line out with Ennis when they make their AIL debut in the coming months.

Clarke’s club-mate, Micaela Glynn, captained Ennis/Kilrush to their historic promotion in just their third year in existence, and has been rewarded for her consistence performances at flanker with a Munster call-up.

Speaking about the squad, which is backboned by 17 players from back-to-back All-Ireland League champions UL Bohs, Brown said: “There are changes in the team, obviously it’s a different crop. The people who were there then (in 2021), it was nice to catch up with them again.

“As far as changes and the way we prepare, there’s less expectation because a lot of the girls are an unknown quantity, so it’s just a case of let’s give them as many tools as we think we can, and hopefully they step up and take the chance.

“Ultimately they’re the ones driving this really, so we can just give them a framework that they’re happy to buy into and just let them off really, because they’re all young and should be excited enough to get out there and enjoy it.

“The first few weeks have gone really well. I genuinely want to see how good this crop of younger girls can be, how well they can gel with the older girls.

“We have put a bit of emphasis on the older girls really having a role within the squad that actually brings these girls along. You know the sky is the limit for them.”

Munster’s only home match comes in the opening round of the Interpros, as they entertain Connacht at Virgin Media Park on Sunday, August 10 (kick-off 4.15pm). Tickets for the Cork clash are available to buy here.

MUNSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:

Number of Munster appearances in brackets –

Backs (13) –

Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC) (5)

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC) (3)

Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC) (8)

Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig RFC) *

Fia Whelan (Ballincollig RFC) *

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC) (12)

Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC) (4)

Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC) *

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (18)

Orna Moynihan (Ennis RFC) *

Saskia Conway-Morrissey (Ennis RFC) *

Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC) (15)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC) (14)

Forwards (21) –

Alisha Flynn (Ballincollig RFC) *

Annakate Cournane (Shannon RFC) (3)

Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC) (5)

Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig RFC) *

Aoife Grimes (Shannon RFC) *

Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC) (8)

Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC) (6)

Caoimhe Murphy (Clonakilty RFC) *

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC) (33)

Ciara Coughlan (Ennis RFC) *

Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig RFC) *

Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC) (4)

Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC) (14)

Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC) (24)

Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC) (12)

Emma Dunican (Tralee RFC) (3)

Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC) *

Lily Morris (Ballincollig RFC) *

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC) (11)

Micaela Glynn (Ennis RFC) *

Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC) *

* Denotes uncapped player

2025/26 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

ROUND 1:

Sunday, August 10 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 4.15pm

FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 30 –

Games will be played at Energia Park