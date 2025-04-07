Ennis-Kilrush Book Place In Energia AIL

Ennis-Kilrush will play in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division for the 2024/25 season after overcoming a powerful Enniskillen RFC side in a tense and fiercely competitive playoff at Shay Murtagh Park.

Despite being the younger and less physically imposing team, the Munster champions showed remarkable resilience and attacking precision, edging a game where momentum swung wildly across the 80 minutes. The loss means Enniskillen narrowly miss out on promotion, while Ennis-Kilrush replace Tullow RFC, who finished bottom of the AIL table this year.

The first half belonged to Ennis-Kilrush, with early tries from Orna Moynihan and Ciara Coughlan giving them a 10–0 advantage. Enniskillen responded before the break through Sophie Barrett’s try, converted by Sophie Meeke, cutting the deficit to three at the interval.

Enniskillen came out firing in the third quarter and enjoyed a dominant purple patch. Their forward pack laid the platform for sustained pressure, and Meeke knocked over two penalties to give the Ulster side a 13–10 lead. During this period, they defended heroically, withstanding several Ennis-Kilrush attacks with discipline and aggression.

However, Ennis-Kilrush’s composure shone through in the closing stages. Moynihan’s second try edged them ahead again before a crucial moment swung the tie. With just four points separating the sides, Enniskillen had an attacking scrum near the Clare side’s line. But a brilliant shove from the Ennis-Kilrush pack forced a turnover.

A long kick downfield took a wicked bounce, and a chasing forward toe-poked it on, leading to a fumble by a covering Enniskillen defender. That gave Ennis-Kilrush a scrum deep in opposition territory – a visit to the opponents 22 from which Saskia Morrissey sealed the result with a decisive try.

Emma Keane excellently converted both second half tries from tight angles to widen the gap, and ensure there would be no late comeback from the Ulster champions.

There were standout displays from Moynihan, Morrissey, Lyndsay Clarke, and captain Micaela Glynn, all of whom played key roles in securing the win. Enniskillen, for all their physical dominance, lacked the attacking finesse to crack the Ennis-Kilrush defensive wall in key moments.

They were also left to rue a near-miss when Clarke’s kick was blocked but rebounded kindly into the arms of an Ennis-Kilrush player during a tight phase late on.

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Provincial Qualifying Championship

Sunday, April 6

Enniskillen RFC 13 Ennis-Kilrush 24, Mullingar RFC

Scorers Enniskillen RFC: Tries: Sophie Barrett (39′); Conversions: Sophie Meeke (40′); Penalties: Sophie Meeke (46′, 58′).

Ennis-Kilrush: Tries: Orna Moynihan (8′, 65′), Ciara Coughlan (15′), Saskia Morrissey (77′); Conversions: Emma Keane (70′, 78′).

HT: Enniskillen RFC 7 Ennis-Kilrush 10

Enniskillen RFC: Dearbhla Dillon, Alex May Kernaghan, Zara Flack, Farrah Cartin McCloskey, Lucy Thompson, Dolores Hughes (capt), Sophie Meeke, Sarah Adams, Amanda Farrell, Cora Balfour, Olivia Black, Kelly Beacom, Moya Hill, Rebecca Beacom (capt), Sarah Teague.

Replacements: Sophie Barrett, Kelly Quinn, Keri Elliott, Ciara Woods, Karla Wiggins, Sara Hamilton, Elle Cartin McCloskey, Sarah Corry.

Ennis-Kilrush: Orna Moynihan, Megan O’Connor, Saskia Morrissey, Emma Keane, Ellis O’Flaherty, Lyndsay Clarke, Aishling Browne, Annie Lynch, Aisling Heapes, Ciara Coughlan, Nell Walsh, Laura Cooney, Micaela Glynn (capt), Eileen Keane, Caoilfhionn Morrissey.

Replacements: Meadbh O’Driscoll, Saoirse Reidy, Emily Anglim, Amy Flavin, Clodagh McMahon, Anastasia Balmefrezol, Aoibhinn O’Loughlin, Aoibhinn Begley, Emily Fanning, Saoirse Downes, Roisin Dillon.