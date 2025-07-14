Get Free Tickets To See Ireland Women’s Open Session In Ennis

Scott Bemand’s side will bring their ‘Green Wave’ energy to Ennis this week. The County Clare club will host an open training session as supporters get the chance to watch the team train and meet the players afterwards.

The Ireland squad are in the midst of their preparations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup , with training ramping up week on week in the build-up to the tournament and to the ‘Summer Send Off’ warm-up matches in August.

Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon recently spoke about the importance of making a real connection with fans, saying: “That is such a huge role for us as a squad, and our higher purpose is to inspire and leave that green jersey in a better place, so that young girls can support and drive the professionalism of the game even more on.

“Getting the backing of Ireland and getting the backing of the inspiration for young girls, for our families, for our friends.

“We want to make people proud, but we want people to come and support us as well, and get on ferries, get on plane trips, or watch it (the World Cup) at home. We want to inspire everybody, and that is a huge goal for us as a squad.”