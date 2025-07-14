Boyne The ‘Unanimous’ Choice As New Leinster Women’s Captain

The retiring Hannah O’Connor has left big shoes to fill, but Ben Martin has every confidence that newly-appointed captain Molly Boyne will lead Leinster through a successful Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship campaign.

Martin has replaced the outgoing Tania Rosser as Leinster Women’s head coach, and although there is a changing of the guard with regards to the coaching team and parts of the squad, especially with the Rugby World Cup on in August and September, Boyne’s leadership will provide continuity.

While this is the first time that the Railway Union back rower has been selected as captain, she was vice-captain of last year’s Leinster squad with Aoife Dalton, and also captained the team in last August’s Interprovincial final win when O’Connor was injured.

“Selecting Molly as the leader of our group for the campaign was unanimous from the management team,” explained Martin, speaking to the Leinster Rugby website.

“We’ve been very clear in how we want to play as this Leinster team, and Molly has been central to developing that culture. She is a leader by action first and sets an incredibly high standard for everyone around her.

“She is an engaging and extremely intelligent rugby player who has driven the standards internally throughout our first month of preparation.

“Most importantly for me, Molly has demonstrated she is approachable, extremely competitive, and has a relentless hunger to improve every aspect of her own performance.”

Boyne started out her rugby journey with Dublin University FC, showing her leadership qualities as Trinity captain. She later transferred to Railway Union, winning the Energia All-Ireland League title with them in 2022, and back-to-back All-Ireland Cups in 2022 and 2023.

Since making her Leinster senior debut against Connacht in 2023, the dynamic loose forward now has eight caps to her name and has scored two tries.

The Wexford native has been a key part of the table-topping Wolfhounds squad, lifting the Celtic Challenge trophy as captain in 2024, and also the Combined Provinces XV before that. She was involved in the Ireland Women’s Six Nations training camp in 2023.

Commenting on her selection as Leinster captain for 2025/26, she said: “It’s a huge honour for me to be named as Leinster Women’s captain for this coming season.

“The blue of Leinster has always been close to my heart, as a supporter growing up and as a player over the last few years, so I’m very proud to have the opportunity to lead the team this year.

“We’ve had a brilliant few weeks of training, getting to know each other, working hard, and developing a very exciting style of play.

“Our squad is a great mix of energetic, young talent, and senior experienced players from across the province, which has given us a strong platform to build from.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting few weeks ahead, with an internal game and a friendly in the next few weeks before we kick off the Interprovincial campaign next month against Ulster.”

Under their new coach and captain, Leinster’s Interpro title defence starts at home to Ulster at Energia Park on Sunday, August 10. Tickets are available to buy here.

LEINSTER SENIOR WOMEN’S EXTENDED TRAINING SQUAD – 2025/26 SEASON:

Backs (33) –

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union)

Alex Connor (Navan)

Amy Rushton (MU Barnhall)

Andi Murphy (Blackrock College)

Aoibhe Kelly (Tullamore)

Ava Usanova (Clontarf)

Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

Caoimhe McCormack (Railway Union)

Cara Martin (Blackrock College)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow)

Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

Emer Sweetnam (MU Barnhall)

Emma Brogan (MU Barnhall)

Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere)

Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

Erin McConnell (Wicklow)

Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

Heidi Lyons (Naas)

Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere)

Julie Nolan (Athy)

Leah Nealon (De La Salle Palmerston)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union)

Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

Roisin Bennett (Edenderry)

Sadhbh Furlong (Greystones)

Shona Byrne (Clondalkin)

Sinead Farrell (MU Barnhall)

Sophie Cullen (Naas)

Teniola Onigbode (Clontarf)

Forwards (32) –

Alice O’Dowd (Old Belvedere)

Ana Iraizoz (Greystones)

Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall)

Aoife Moore (Blackrock College)

Caoimhe Guinan (Suttonians)

Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow)

Carla Cloney (Tullow)

Ciara Short (Wicklow)

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College)

Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere)

Emily Byrne (MU Barnhall)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere)

Julia O’Connor (Suttonians)

Kate Jordan (Blackrock College)

Kate Noons (PortDara)

Katie Layde (Old Belvedere)

Katelynn Doran (MU Barnhall)

Kelly Burke (MU Barnhall)

Lily Byrne (Balbriggan)

Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere)

Louise Carter (Roscrea)

Molly Boyne (Railway Union) (capt)

Naoise Smyth (Ashbourne)

Olivia Daly Tallon (Western Force)

Orla Wafer (Blackrock College)

Prudence Isaac (MU Barnhall)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow)

Rebecca Francis (MU Barnhall)

Roisin Ridge (Seapoint)

Rosie Searle (Navan)

Sarah Moody (Blackrock College)

2025/26 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

ROUND 1:

Sunday, August 10 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

ROUND 2:

Saturday, August 16 –

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 4.15pm

FINALS DAY:

Saturday, August 30 –

Games will be played at Energia Park