Munster Women’s Coaching Team Confirmed

The Munster Women’s squad have started their preparations ahead of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship which takes place in August.

An extended squad have begun training at Munster Rugby’s High Performance Centre with Matt Brown taking on the role of Head Coach for the first time since 2021, when he led Munster to their first Interpro title in four years.

He began his coaching career in Munster as a CCRO and is now a Pathway Development Coach for the province and was named Munster U18 Schools Head Coach for the 2024 Summer season.

Outside of Munster he has previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union, Old Wesley, Old Crescent and Shannon along with the Munster U18 Girls side.

Speaking about his appointment Brown said:

“I am really looking forward to stepping back into the Head Coach role for this year’s Interpros. I really enjoyed my time with the team in 2021 and hope to emulate that success once again. We have a really strong backroom staff once again this year with Niamh returning to assist as well as the new additions in Leah and Eddie. We are really excited to get stuck in for the weeks ahead. We are in a really exciting time for women’s rugby in Ireland, especially with the World Cup kicking off in England in September, so we really hope to see the crowds come and support the girls throughout August.”

Joining Brown will be Niamh Briggs who resumes her role as Assistant Coach. Briggs has plenty of coaching knowledge from her years involved in Munster and is the current Women’s National Talent Coach. Most recently she was also named as Head Coach of the Irish Women’s U20s squad for the 2024 Summer Series.

Former Munster and Ireland international Leah Lyons will also join this year’s coaching ticket. Lyons has spent the last year as Assistant Coach to Ballincollig’s Women’s Energia All-Ireland League side having returned from a stint of playing and coaching in the UK. Lyons was also named as Assistant Coach for the Clovers for the 2024/25 Celtic Challenge competition.

Eddie Fraher will also join the group as Assistant Coach. Fraher is the current Director of Rugby in Thomond RFC and played a part in leading the men’s team back to the All Ireland League ahead of the new season. He has also spent time as Director of Women’s Rugby in Shannon RFC.

Ciarán Purcell and Amy O’Mahony make up the Physio team for the summer while Kenneth Mills will be on hand as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Pierce Ryan will continue his role as Analyst. Carol O’Sullivan has been named Team Manager for the year.

This year’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship gets underway on the August 10th at 4.15pm against Connacht in Virgin Media Park.

Ticketing information will be released in due course.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1: Sunday, 10 August: Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

Round 2: Saturday, 16 August: Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Round 3: Saturday, 23 August: Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.15pm

Finals Day: Saturday, 30 August: Energia Park.