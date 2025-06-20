Codling To Join Munster As Forwards Coach In October

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Alex Codling will take up the role of forwards coach with the province’s senior Men’s squad for the 2025/26 season.

Codling joined Munster last November as a forwards coach consultant, and he worked with the province throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign alongside his commitments with the Ireland Women’s squad.

Prior to his current role with Ireland, he was head coach of Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle Falcons. The Lewisham-born former England lock has also coached with the England Men’s team, Harlequins, and Oyonnax.

Codling will begin his new role with Munster on October 1 after he completes his time with Ireland at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

During the pre-season period, the role of forwards coach at Munster will be covered by incoming head coach Clayton McMillan, who will be supported by Elite Player Development Officer Tommy O’Donnell.

Munster Rugby has also announceed that Brad Mayo has been appointed as the province’s new Head of Athletic Performance.

Mayo, who will take up his new role this summer, has worked with the Brumbies, Bay of Plenty, the Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, and most recently was Head of Athletic Performance with New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific side, the Hurricanes.

Last season Mayo also worked with McMillan, in the role of strength & conditioning coach, for the All Blacks XV during their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello commented: “Alex’s impact since he began working with us in November has been excellent, and we are delighted that he will be back with us for the 2025/26 season.

“We also look forward to welcoming Brad to Munster this summer. Brad has worked in elite environments all over the world, and I’m sure he will be a huge addition to the high performance team.

“Securing the services of Alex and Brad, in conjunction with the arrival of Clayton, adds to a top class coaching and performance support team as we look forward to the new season.”