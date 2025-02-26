Clayton McMillan Appointed Munster Rugby Head Coach

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Clayton McMillan has been appointed as the province’s new Head Coach on a three-year contract and will take up his role in July on completion of the 2025 Super Rugby season.

McMillan will join the province from his role as Head Coach of New Zealand Super Rugby side, the Chiefs.

He has a wealth of coaching experience over the past 20 years and has led the Chiefs to three Super Rugby finals in four seasons since being appointed Head Coach of the Hamilton outfit in 2021.

McMillan began his coaching career while still playing professionally in Japan before returning to New Zealand in 2007. He held a number of roles at age-grade and club level before becoming Head Coach and Director of Rugby at Bay of Plenty in 2015, leading the province to the Mitre 10 Cup Championship in 2019.

In 2017, he led the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians as Head Coach for their clash against the British & Irish Lions and later that year was appointed Head Coach of the Māori All Blacks.

He progressed to the role of Assistant Coach of the Chiefs in 2020 and moved up to the position of Interim Head Coach in 2021 before being appointed to the position permanently later that year.

A former Police Officer in New Zealand, McMillan lined out for Whakarewarewa along with captaining the Bay of Plenty as a no.8 during his playing days, scoring 22 tries in 113 appearances for the province. He also played professional rugby in Japan for three years before transitioning into coaching.

McMillan is no stranger to Munster or Irish Rugby having coached against Ireland for the Māori All Blacks during the 2022 summer tour of New Zealand, leading his side to a win and a loss against Andy Farrell’s side.

He then led the All Blacks XV to a win over Munster at Thomond Park last November.

Following a review of the existing high performance structure, Head of Rugby Operations Ian Costello has been appointed to the newly-created role of General Manager of Munster Rugby.

As General Manager, Costello will oversee high performance rugby at Munster. He will be responsible for developing and leading the strategy for the professional game and player pathway to ensure excellence, alignment and integration across the club. The role includes responsibility for the progression of the professional team, players, coaches and performance staff.

Costello will remain as Interim Head Coach until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Mike Prendergast is pictured before Munster’s match against the All Blacks XV at Thomond Park ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Attack Coach Mike Prendergast will move up to the role of Senior Coach from July and working closely with McMillan, will now have a more central role in team preparation, strategy, selection and recruitment.

Prendergast, who returned to Munster Rugby in 2022, made an immediate impact as the province played some fantastic rugby on their way to a thrilling URC title win in 2022/23. The attack continued to flourish last season with Munster topping the URC table at the end of the regular season before bowing out at the semi-final stage.

Earlier this month, he led Ireland A as Head Coach in their clash with England A.

Clayton McMillan said: “I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead Munster, an iconic club steeped in history.

“Leading the All Blacks XV against Munster last year gave me insight into the immense pride and passion of the club’s players, staff and wider rugby community. It was an incredible atmosphere and left a lasting impression.

“I am excited by the club’s ambition and core values. They align strongly with my own, and I look forward to joining the team in July.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the Chiefs and NZ Rugby. I am eternally grateful for the opportunities I have been afforded, and for the support of those I have worked alongside.

“The decision to leave wasn’t easy – I love my job, the people we represent, and what we value as a club. But I take real comfort in knowing the team is in great hands moving forward, with a talented playing group, coaches and staff.

“Whilst I look forward to the challenge at Munster, I am solely focused on giving everything I have to the Chiefs as we build on a promising start, with the goal of being genuine contenders at the business end of the season.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to secure Clayton McMillan as our new Head Coach.

“Throughout our conversations with Clayton, what really stood out was his experience and how his coaching philosophy and values align with what we want to achieve at Munster Rugby.

“His understanding and knowledge of Munster Rugby was very impressive, and his skillset will complement our very talented coaching group. We have huge confidence in our new high performance structure which will be led by Ian, Clayton and Mike.

“We look forward to welcoming Clayton to Munster and we wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.”

Head of Rugby Operations and Interim Head Coach Ian Costello said: “In the last four months, we looked at both recruitment of a Head Coach and how we develop an optimal high performance structure to ensure both short-term and long-term success at Munster Rugby.

“The new high performance structure will enable us to develop and maintain systems to deliver consistently excellent performance and sustained success at Munster Rugby.

“Clayton has a wealth of knowledge and experience and a track record of developing young players and we believe that he will be an excellent addition to what is already an outstanding coaching and performance support team.

“I’m privileged to be appointed by Munster and the IRFU to the role of General Manager and I’m excited and extremely positive about working closely with Clayton, Mike and the rest of the performance staff to drive continued success at Munster.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said:

“In a high calibre field of applicants, Clayton’s knowledge, energy and vision for the future of Munster Rugby shone through and we believe that he will be a successful appointment. He has worked in a successful franchise in New Zealand and is excited about working in Munster and developing the next generation of players.

“On behalf of the IRFU I would like to congratulate Clayton on his appointment and wish him the very best of luck with this role over the coming seasons.

“As part of this new coaching structure, I am delighted that Ian Costello will continue his long association with Munster Rugby. In the newly-created role of General Manager he will help strengthen the ties that binds Munster from grassroots up whilst building a structure which will ensure the long-term success of the province.

“As somebody who is engrained in the fabric of Munster Rugby, I believe that this is a key appointment.”