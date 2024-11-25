Alex Codling Joins Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Alex Codling has joined the province as a Forwards Coach Consultant.

Codling, who is currently Forwards Coach with the Ireland Women’s team, will work with Munster on an interim basis as the recruitment process for a permanent appointment continues.

Codling will undertake a dual role with the 51-year-old also fulfilling his responsibilities with the Ireland Women’s team ahead of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations which begins in March.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Codling joined the Ireland set-up at the beginning of this season and worked with the squad during their successful WXV1 campaign.

Throughout his coaching career, Codling has worked with several teams throughout Europe including Harlequins, England, Oyonnax and before his role with Ireland, he was head coach of Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons.