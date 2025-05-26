Young Munster ‘Setting Sights High’ As Haley And Ryan Join Coaching Group

Munster’s Mike Haley and John Ryan will be part of Young Munster’s senior coaching team next season, with the Cookies determined to put themselves in a position for a top four finish in 2026.

Young Munster, who have Ger Slattery continuing as head coach for a third year, are now the only Limerick side in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A following the recent relegation of local rivals Garryowen.

Despite Munsters finishing seventh last month, some of their results suggested they should have been much further up the table, having beaten eventual champions Clontarf and semi-finalists Lansdowne, and achieved a season’s double over Terenure College.

Slattery is looking forward to working with Haley and Ryan, who are both delving into the coaching world alongside their playing commitments with Munster under incoming head coach Clayton McMillan.

A once-capped Ireland international with 120 Munster appearances under his belt, Haley has been appointed as assistant backs coach with Young Munster, while prop Ryan, who has 243 Munster and 24 Ireland caps to his name, comes in as scrum coach.

Slattery played alongside Ryan during his time at Munster, and the former hooker, who was part of the Ireland Club XV coaching group this year, believes the provincial pair can make a big impact at Tom Clifford Park.

“It was something I discussed with our new Chairman of Rugby Mark Connolly,” he said of the move to bring in Haley and Ryan.

“I’m always conscious of things becoming stale, and the opportunity to add Mike and John to the coaching staff was one we explored and thankfully they were both really keen to get involved. I’m sure they’ll add a wealth of experience and expertise to the group.

“Obviously both have huge experience in the professional game, and we are looking to pick up as much as possible from both. We’re hopeful they will contribute on the training pitch which will transfer to game day.

“John will focus on the scrum while Mike will work on both sides of the ball, in attack and defence. I’m sure they will be a huge help to individuals on a one-on-one basis too. We’d also hope to help both John and Mike as they start on their coaching journeys.”

Slattery’s coaching team is completed by two former club players, backs coach Stephen Carey and forwards and defence coach James O’Neill. Carey has had notable success in coaching the Cookies’ Under-20s, bringing through a number of the current senior players from that grade.

Signalling their intent for the year ahead, a statement from the Young Munster RFC Committee read: “With this strong and experienced group in place, our ambitions for the 2025/26 season are clear. We are setting our sights high and aiming to be a serious force in Division 1A.

“The collective energy, belief, and preparation underway reflects a club ready to challenge and succeed at the highest level in club rugby.”

O’Neill will continue his work in a couple of crucial areas for the squad, along with strength & conditioning coach Rob Cassidy. Young Munster have also confirmed that IRFU High Performance referee Eoghan Cross will assist them as a referee and law advisor.

Cross’ elite level officiating experience will be ‘a major asset in refining our game management and discipline’, according to Young Munster’s Committee.

Leading the Cookies from the front again will be Fedamore man Alan Kennedy, the versatile forward whose leadership qualities have seen him captain the Ireland Club XV, and lead his club to a Munster Senior Cup three in-a-row. This will be his eighth successive season as club captain.

With Haley and Ryan’s involvement as coaches, it looks like Young Munster’s connection and working relationship with the province’s professional set-up will grow even stronger.

On the pitch, a number of the province’s young players continue to gain vital experience against high level opposition in the All-Ireland League’s top flight.

The likes of Jake O’Riordan, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn, Shay McCarthy, Patrick Campbell, and Tony Butler often lined out with the Cookies in Division 1A this season.

Centre/winger Fionn Gibbons made his return from a long-term knee injury against Cork Constitution in March, and prop Conor Bartley’s club form earned him a short-term Munster contract that was extended until the end of the current campaign.

Slattery added: “We have a really good relationship with Munster, particularly with Gar Prendergast and Ian Costello when it comes to player release from week to week. They have done their best to make players available where possible and hopefully this continues.

“It’s great to have Stephen (Carey) back on board. He did a really good job with our U-20s in previous years, and is extremely passionate about the club and developing players.

“I’m also delighted to have some consistency with James (O’Neill), who will again play a key role in preparing the team along with S&C coach Rob Cassidy.

“There were definitely highs and lows in the past season but we are well aware of the challenges in 1A. Every week poses a different but extremely difficult challenge. We’re hoping we can be more consistent and put ourselves in a good position leading into the last few rounds.”