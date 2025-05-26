Ticket Details Confirmed For Ireland’s Summer Tour Matches

Ireland Men will play two Summer Tour matches against Georgia and Portugal under Interim Head Coach Paul O’Connell in July.

First up on July 5th Ireland will play Georgia in Tblisi. The Lelos are currently ranked 11th in the World Rugby Rankings. Ireland then travel to Lisbon to face Portugal on July 12th at the iconic Estádio Nacional do Jamor.

O’Connell is set to name his travelling squad in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere information on tickets for Ireland’s home games in the Autumn Nations Series against Japan, Australia, and South Africa will be available in late June or early July following the distribution to clubs – sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with all the latest Ireland ticket and team news.

Meanwhile excitement is building for the Women’s Rugby World Cup which takes place in England and kicks off in August. Ahead of that Ireland will play two warm up matches against Scotland and Canada in August.

Ireland Men – Summer Tour

Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time)

Tickets are available now from the Georgian Rugby Union – here.

Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon.

Tickets on sale on May 30th from 7pm Portugal time from https://smartfan.tickets/

Ireland Women – Rugby World Cup

Sunday, 24 August: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

Sunday, 31 August: Ireland v Spain, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm

Sunday, 7 September: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm.

Ireland are drawn in Pool C alongside New Zealand, Spain and Japan for what promises to be the biggest edition yet of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Tickets are on sale now from https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/

Ireland Women – Summer Warm Up Series

Saturday, 2 August: Ireland v Scotland, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Saturday, 9 August: Ireland v Canada, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Ticket details will be released soon – sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with all the latest Ireland ticket and team news.