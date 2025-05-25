Connacht Trio Pen Professional Contracts For Next Season

Connacht Rugby has confirmed that young backs John Devine, Finn Treacy , and Harry West have signed professional contracts with the province for the 2025/26 season.

As exclusively revealed at the Connacht Rugby Awards on Saturday night, the trio will make the move to the professional team set-up after coming through the Academy pathway system.

Devine has excelled for both Galway Corinthians and Connacht Eagles at inside centre this season, and joins his older brother, Matthew, to become the latest pair of brothers from the province in the professional ranks.

The 22-year-old West came through the club system at Ballina RFC, and while originally an out-half, he has started the transition to playing at full-back.

Meanwhile, Treacy has been drafted up from Year 2 of Connacht’s Academy after becoming an ever-present member of the senior matchday squad for the second half of this season.

The Wicklow youngster, who turns 21 in August, has made eight appearances between the BKT United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup – starting seven of those – and scored five tries.

All three players have experience of playing for the Ireland Under-20s in recent years. Ballinasloe native Devine (21) started all ten matches in 2023 across the Under-20 Six Nations and the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Mayo man West featured in five games for the Ireland U-20s during the previous year’s U-20 Summer Series, and in 2024, Treacy, the newly-crowned Connacht Academy Player of the Year, made nine appearances across the U-20 Six Nations and the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Connacht Academy Manager Eric Elwood said: “Today is a proud day for John, Finn, and Harry, as well as their families and respective clubs and schools.

“All three men have worked tremendously hard to get to where they are, and I know they have what is required to take the next step in their careers.

“I want to thank everyone involved in their rugby development at their clubs and schools, who helped them on the start of their journey.

“I also want to acknowledge the coaches and wider Academy staff for the support provided to all our Academy and pathway players in the season just gone.

“Our integration model with the professional team has provided our up-and-coming players with increased exposure to an elite playing environment, and we will continue to give Academy players the best opportunity possible to grow and develop.”