‘It’s Another Chance To Put My Hand Up’ – Doak On His Ireland Ambitions

While a top eight finish in the BKT United Rugby Championship is out of Ulster’s reach, Nathan Doak says they still have plenty to play for when visiting Edinburgh in the final round.

The curtain will come down on Ulster’s season at Hive Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm), with long-serving stalwarts Andrew Warwick and Kieran Treadwell set to make their final appearances for the province.

As well as wanting to close out the campaign with a victory to honour their eight departing senior players, scrum half Doak is one of a number of Ulstermen who have designs on making Ireland’s summer tour squad.

Paul O’Connell will be the interim head coach for Ireland’s upcoming Tests against Georgia (July 5) and Portugal (July 12), and tour places are certainly up for grabs with 15 Ireland players set to be on British & Irish Lions duty this summer, and also some notable retirements and injuries.

“It’s something I’d love to be involved in,” said Doak, referring to Ireland’s summer tour dates in Tbilisi and Lisbon. “It’s a tough season here at Ulster, hopefully…if I play well on the weekend.

“It gives myself another chance to try and put my hand up there. It’s something I’d love to be involved in, and hopefully (I) can make it in. I think from a personal point of view, I’m really looking forward to Edinburgh.

“I’ve said it numerous times, any time you get to put an Ulster jersey on it’s so special. I’ve been here a few years now, and I’ve played with these lads and they’re good friends, the lads that are leaving. “‘Hendy’ (Iain Henderson) asked the group today, ‘What does this mean for us?’, and the overriding feeling was we want to win and we want to give these lads a good send-off. “It’s their last game and that’s the one they’ll remember for a while. There’s no shortage of motivation for us to try and go over and make it as special for them as possible.” Starting again alongside Jack Murphy at half-back, this will be Doak’s 89th senior appearance for Ulster, and he is still just 23. He made his Ireland ‘A’ debut against their English counterparts in Bristol in February, adding to his international experience. He was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa in 2022 and won all three games under Simon Easterby. He got his first taste of the Ireland senior set-up last summer, drafted in as injury cover for Craig Casey during the drawn series with the Springboks. Making the breakthrough at Test level would be huge for him personally, and featuring in a winning Ulster side this week would certainly help his cause as they look to end Richie Murphy’s first full season in charge on a positive note. Asked about finishing out of the running in the URC and missing out on Champions Cup rugby for 2025/26, Doak admitted: “Devastated is probably the word that comes to mind when you think about. “Not a nice position to be in as players and people who support the province. There’s definitely a bit of hurt going round the changing room, but we have another game this weekend. “I think if you look at the whole season, there’s a lot of things that you could pick out. We haven’t quite done that yet because we’ve obviously got a game this week, we haven’t sat down and had a season review or anything like that. “It’s been very much harsh, honest truths about the Munster game (a 38-20 defeat last week), and what we didn’t do well there and trying to fix them for this week. “I think everyone knows there’s a lot we could have done better throughout the year.” Doak has been Ulster’s top points scorer in the URC this season, with his 60 points made up of two tries and 23 successful kicks at goal. He has an 82% success rate from the tee, and has been the province’s joint-most used back in the league, alongside Michael Lowry, with 16 appearances. John Cooney has been regularly at the top of the scoring charts during his time at Ulster, which is coming to an end after eight memorable years. The Ireland international is moving to Brive, and Doak praised the impact he has had on not just himself but the whole Ulster squad. “He (Cooney) came up to me today and said, ‘This is our final week together’, which is probably the first time it hit me that we’ll not be having him running round the place (any more).