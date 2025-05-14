Ulster Add Props Crean And McGuire To Squad
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that props Sam Crean and Rory McGuire will join the province this summer from Saracens and Leinster Rugby respectively.
Sam Crean joins Ulster on a permanent basis, having played twice for Richie Murphy’s men earlier this season during a short-term loan as injury cover.
The 24-year-old, who is a former England Under-20 international, primarily plays as a loosehead prop but can also cover hooker.
He came through the Saracens Academy before gaining minutes with the club’s senior team in the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old tighthead prop McGuire will make the move to Belfast from the Leinster Academy set-up. He has made eight senior appearances for Leinster.
Standing at 6ft 4in and weighing 119kg, the physical front rower has previous history with Ulster head coach Murphy, having been a member of the Ireland Under-20 Grand-Slam winning squad in 2022.
McGuire has also played club rugby for UCD in Energia All-Ireland-League Men’s Division 1A, while studying mechanical engineering.
Commenting on the two signings, Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, said: “We are delighted to be bringing in both Rory and Sam this summer.
“Both are talented props at good age profiles to develop as players, and add competition to our squad. Rory is a big, physical tighthead prop who will be pushing hard for his opportunity to play more senior rugby.
“Richie knows him well from their Ireland U-20 days, and we think he is an exciting prospect, who is eager to kick on under (forwards coach) Jimmy Duffy.
“Sam, after a brief stint earlier this season on loan during which he really impressed the coaches, can hopefully hit the ground running and really challenge both Eric (O’Sullivan) and Callum (Reid) for the number 1 jersey.”