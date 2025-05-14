Ulster Add Props Crean And McGuire To Squad

Sam Crean joins Ulster on a permanent basis, having played twice for Richie Murphy’s men earlier this season during a short-term loan as injury cover.

The 24-year-old, who is a former England Under-20 international, primarily plays as a loosehead prop but can also cover hooker.

He came through the Saracens Academy before gaining minutes with the club’s senior team in the Gallagher Premiership and the Investec Champions Cup.