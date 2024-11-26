Augustus To Join Ulster On Three-Year Deal

The 26-year-old South African has been an integral part of Northampton’s first team since joining in 2021, winning the Gallagher Premiership title last season and impressing in the Investec Champions Cup with his explosive performances.

Standing at 6ft 2in and weighing 118kg, and affectionately known as ‘Trokkie’ (small truck), Augustus has built up a reputation as a strong ball-carrying threat during his time at Northampton, and before that at the DHL Stormers and Western Province.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Augustus had a stand-out junior international career, highlighted when he was named the 2017 World Rugby Junior Player of the Year, having finished as the top try scorer at that year’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Reacting to the news, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, commented: “We are delighted to agree terms with Juarno and are extremely excited about what he will bring to Ulster Rugby.

“He has shown with Northampton Saints that he is a huge physical presence in the back row, with fantastic ball-carrying and a destructive threat around the breakdown.

“The modern game is so much about having a point of difference, particularly in explosiveness, and Juarno certainly has this.

“Having already been a key part of a Premiership-winning team with his peak years just in front of him, he has a rare combination of experience and youth.

“At the core of our recruitment strategy over the coming years will be the continual development of our homegrown players supplemented with targeted acquisitions like Juarno, so we’re delighted that he has decided to be part of our plans, and are really excited about the impact he will have.”

Speaking about signing with Ulster, Augustus stated: “I’m very excited to sign for such a historic province in Ulster Rugby. From my conversations, I believe in the project and can see the potential.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and I look forward to meeting my new coaches and team-mates in Belfast next summer.

“I have heard about the proud history of the province with South African players, so I will hopefully feel right at home.

“I’ve heard a lot about the amazing atmosphere in Belfast and can’t wait to meet all the Ulster fans soon!”