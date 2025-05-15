Match Officials Annnounced For Women’s Rugby World Cup

With less than 100 days to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off in Sunderland on 22 August, the panel of 22 Emirates World Rugby Match Officials have been selected for the showpiece tournament. Ireland will be represented by Leo Colgan who has been named in the TMO Panel.

A total of 22 match officials (10 referees, six assistant referees and six Television Match Officials) representing 12 nations with more than 351 test appearances between them will take charge of the 32 matches from 22 August-27 September.

The four most-capped female referees in test history have been selected in Sara Cox (England), Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Hollie Davidson (Scotland) and Aurélie Groizeleau (France) with nine of the panel having been involved in Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

Referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand), Sara Cox (England), Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Ella Goldsmith (Australia), Natarsha Ganley (New Zealand), Aurélie Groizeleau (France), Lauren Jenner (New Zealand), Clara Munarini (Italy), Kat Roche (USA).

Assistant referees: Maria Heitor (Portugal), Jess Ling (Australia), Amelia Luciano (USA), Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe, reserve referee), Amber Stamp-Dunstan (Wales), Holly Wood (England).

Television Match Officials: Leo Colgan (Ireland), Rachel Horton (Australia), Quinton Immelman (South Africa), Matteo Liperini (Italy), Andrew McMenemy (Scotland), Ian Tempest (England).

Chair of the Emirates World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee and Executive Board member, Su Carty said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the 22 match officials selected for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.

“They have been selected because they are the best of the best, a team that supports and encourages each other on and off the field. The journey to this point has been challenging, rewarding and the realisation of a career’s work.

“Together, we are striving to create an environment where the world’s best players can showcase the very best of our sport on the world’s biggest stage, inspiring a whole new generation to get into rugby. I know that our team will do their families, their national unions and their sport proud in a little under 100 days.”

World Rugby Women’s High Performance Referee Manager, Alhambra Nievas said: “I’m proud to say that this is, without doubt, the strongest and most experienced match official team that has ever been selected for a Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“Eight of the 10 referees were involved in the last tournament in New Zealand, while two of our TMOs also have previous Women’s Rugby World Cup experience. It’s exciting to have such experience alongside young and talented officials as we look to the future.”

The appointments for the pool phase will be announced in early August.