‘It’s Something I’ve Always Strived For’ – Porter On His Lions Selection

Andrew Porter is sure to embrace this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to its fullest, after cruelly missing out on donning the famous red jersey in 2021 due to a toe injury.

Having done the hard work in getting selected by the Lions four years ago, Porter never made the plane to South Africa. The Leinster and Ireland prop damaged a toe during a PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Glasgow Warriors, and was replaced by England’s Kyle Sinckler.

Sinckler went on to play in all three Tests against the Springboks, grasping his opportunity with both hands. That will be the same mindset that Porter takes to Australia, as he aims to become Ireland’s first Test Lion in the loosehead position since Jack McGrath in 2017.

The 29-year-old was one of a record 15 Irish players included in the 38-man 2025 British & Irish Lions squad, which was revealed at today’s live announcement in front of more than 2,000 fans at indigo at The O2 in London.

“It was a bit bittersweet the last time, narrowly missing out on the plane over. I’m delighted really. I’m kind of lost for words,” admitted Porter, when giving his reaction to Leinster Rugby TV.

“I suppose just how proud I am to be able to represent my club, my country, and my family as well, going over to Australia with the Lions.

“It’s everything you dream of, I suppose, when you’re growing up, and as a professional rugby player it’s something I’ve always strived for.

“It was one of the goals I’ve always had down on the things I’d like to tick off in my professional career. Yeah, it’s a dream come true really.”

A two-time Guinness Men’s Six Nations winner since the last Lions tour, the 29-year-old made the Team of the Championship this year after hitting 99 attacking rucks – at least 22 more than any other player in his position – while also completing 52 tackles, one of just two props to surpass 50.

Since last summer’s drawn series with South Africa, he has continued to be ever-present in the number 1 jersey, notably helping Ireland to beat Australia 22-19 in Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test, and win their third Triple Crown in four years.

Porter is one of twelve Leinster players set to tour with Andy Farrell’s Lions, and they are targeting a strong finish to their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign, especially after last weekend’s painful Investec Champions Cup semi-final exit.

He was on site at Leinster Rugby HQ in UCD, alongside some of his provincial team-mates, when he found out about his Lions selection via this afternoon’s live TV broadcast on Sky Sports.

“We were in the canteen watching it. Great support from the lads, and great to see the other Leinster players getting selected as well.

“It goes to show how much it means to the club, and other people and how great a support they are. I’m still lost for words really. Like I said, it’s a dream come true,” he added.