Dave Kilcoyne Annouces Retirement

Dave Kilcoyne has confirmed that he is retiring from professional rugby after an outstanding 15-year career with Munster and Irish Rugby.

One of only 15 players to have reached the 200-cap landmark for Munster, Kilcoyne scored 22 tries in 220 appearances for his province and also earned 56 caps for Ireland.

He made nine appearances at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and won the URC with Munster and the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2023.

Announcing his retirement, Kilcoyne said; “Growing up living in Limerick, my dream was always to play for Munster and Ireland. To have done so for so long has been a dream come true.

“The last two years haven’t gone as planned with surgeries to my shoulder and Achilles. In a way, it’s easier that the decision to play on has been taken away from me.

“I take great pride in knowing that I always gave everything I had and left nothing on the pitch. It’s almost a fitting way for me to finish up.I want to thank all the coaches that have influenced my career right the way up from UL Bohemians, Ardscoil Rís, Munster and Ireland. I want to thank my family who have been a constant support throughout my career. I certainly wouldn’t have had the career I had if it wasn’t for their unwavering support over the years. I want to thank all my team-mates that I shared the battlefield with over the years, a lot of whom are my best friends today.

“To the red army of Munster supporters that have cheered and supported me and my career since 2011, thank you – I look forward to joining you in the stands!

“I’d also like to thank the University of Limerick (and my mother) for encouraging me and accommodating my education over the years. After my degree in Business Studies, I was able to complete an MSc in Business Project Managment in 2019.

“I am just about to finish a Professional Diploma in Aircraft Leasing and Finance and hope to graduate in the summer. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and understanding of the lecturers and University. I’m extremely excited for what the next chapter brings and using all the skills and life lessons that my rugby career has given me.”

After coming up through the ranks at Ardscoil Rís and UL Bohs, Kilcoyne joined the Munster Academy in 2010 and helped Munster A to the British & Irish Cup title in April 2012. The 2012/13 campaign saw Kilcoyne make huge strides. He made his Champions Cup debut within months of moving up to the senior squad in October 2012 away to Racing 92.

His Ireland debut followed a month later against South Africa in November 2012, he featured in his first 6 Nations in 2013 and finished the season touring North America with the Ireland squad.

The Limerick prop made the most appearances for Munster in 2013/14, playing in 30 of 31 games, earning a place on the PRO12 Dream Team. He played in 26 of Munster’s 28 competitive games in 2015/16 and made the most appearances of the 2016/17 season, playing his part in 31 games.

Kilcoyne made 23 appearances for Munster in the 2017/18 campaign and scored his 20th try on his 150th appearance for the province in April’s win over the Southern Kings. An excellent 2018/19 season saw Kilcoyne make 23 Munster appearances and earn a nomination for the PRO14 Dream Team.

Kilcoyne travelled to his first World Cup in 2019 and played all five games for Ireland in Japan. After making his landmark 200th Munster appearance in February 2022, he helped Ireland to Triple Crown success later that season.

He made 15 appearances over the 2022/23 campaign as Munster won the URC and also helped Ireland to the Grand Slam. Kilcoyne travelled to his second Rugby World Cup with Ireland in 2023 and made four appearances in the competition.

He has been hampered by injury in recent seasons and played his final game for Munster in the away win over Ulster in December 2024.

Head of Rugby Operations and Interim Head Coach Ian Costello said: “We knew Killer had the potential to be a fantastic player for Munster and Ireland when he came into our Academy in 2010.

“He certainly fulfilled that potential and to have played a combined 276 games for Munster and Ireland is an outstanding achievement. I know everyone at Ardscoil Rís and UL Bohs have taken huge pride in his accomplishments since he made his Munster debut in 2011.

“Along with being a quality player, he is a great character and will be sorely missed around the HPC.

“I’m sure he will enjoy great success in whatever he chooses to do next and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added: “It is never an easy day for a player to hang up their boots, but Dave can look back on his career with immense pride.

“As both a character and a driving force on the field he will be missed, but to play more than 50 times for his country tells you all you need to know about his abilities as a high-class loosehead prop.

“Dave made an enormous contribution to the red of Munster and green of Ireland and he can reflect on playing his part on a successful era for Irish rugby.

“On behalf of everyone in Irish rugby I would like to wish him and his family the very best in the future.”