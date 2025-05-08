British & Irish Lions Squad Announced In London

Fifteen Ireland players, nine forwards and six backs, have been named in the British & Irish Lions squad for the 2025 Tour to Australia. Ten of the Irish contingent are first time Lions.

Captained by England’s Maro Itoje in his third tour, the Lions will kick off the tour with a game against Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 20th before they head to Australia.

In the forwards Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher are named in the front row. In the second row Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are included with Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier named amongst the travelling back rowers.

Jamison Gibson Park is named in the scrum-halves with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centres. Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen all make the squad in the back three.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts offered his congratulations to the Irish contingent selected for the tour, “On behalf of everyone at the IRFU, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the fifteen Irish players selected for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

“Earning a place on a Lions squad is one of the highest honours in rugby and is a testament to each player’s dedication, skill, and consistency. It also reflects the incredible work done by their clubs, schools, provinces, coaches, and supports especially their families throughout their journeys. We know they will represent Ireland and the Lions jersey with pride and excellence. We wish Andy, the squad and staff every success on this exciting tour.”

The squad features 26 first time tourists, while nine players will participate in their second Lions Tour. Tadhg Furlong and Elliot Daly have also been selected for a third Lions Tour.

Northampton Saints back row Henry Pollock is the youngest member of the touring party at just 20 years of age.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said: “I want to congratulate Maro on being named captain of The British & Irish Lions.

“This is a great honour for Maro, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career from Saracens to England – and on to The Lions in 2017 and 2021.

“As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what The Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning a Test Series this summer.”

Speaking about the squad, Farrell added: “Since we met as a coaching unit for the very first time six weeks ago we have been discussing more than 75 players of interest.

“But the key job is getting that squad balance right as we prepare for a long and demanding tour that finishes with a Three Test Series against the Wallabies.I am very excited about working with this group and believe they have the capacity to achieve something special and add to the Lions legacy.”

England captain Itoje, was the youngest player on the 2017 tour of New Zealand. He has featured in all six of The Lions’ last Test matches and was voted as the Lions’ Player of the Series in South Africa, 2021.

The 2025 Lions Tour Captain Itoje said: “It feels amazing to be named Lions captain. I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I will do my best to do the role justice.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great Tour. I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”

The Lions will face Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, June 20 before heading down under. The Tour includes fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, ANZAC Invitational XV, First Nations & Pasifika XV and three Tests against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

The British & Irish Lions Squad

Forwards: (21)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #848

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Backs: (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)