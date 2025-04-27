Ireland U19s Secure Impressive Win In France

The Ireland U19s won their second test against France U19s scoring four tries in an impressive win to leave the series all square.

Daniel Ryan scored twice in the opening fifteen minutes with Johnny O’Sullivan adding a third on 19 minutes. Charlie O’Shea converted O’Sullivan’s try and added a penalty to give Ireland a 20-0 lead at half time.

France came out fighting in the second half with tries on 46 and 50 minutes to get a foothold in the game before Sean Walsh added Ireland’s fourth and France secured a third in a helter skelter opening twenty. O’Shea had added a penalty early in the half and then James O’Dwyer added the finishing touches with a drop goal on 79 minutes. It finished France 24 Ireland 33.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Ireland U19 v France U19 (Sunday 27 April, Stade Henri-Desgranges, La Roche-sur-Yon, France, 12.30pm Irish Time)

15. Josh Gibson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster Rugby)

12. James O’Leary (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

11. Daniel Ryan (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Shea (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

9. Christopher Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

1. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster Rugby)

2. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby)

3. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

4. Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

6. Dylan McNeice (St. Micheal’s College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Michael O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Munster Rugby)

8. Billy Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby) Captain

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

17. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

20. Charlie Meagher (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

21. Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Daragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

25. Sean Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

26. Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Non Playing Squad Player:

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)