Ireland U19 Team Named For Second Test Against France

The Ireland U19 team, sponsored by PwC, to play France in the second match at La Roche Sur Yon on Sunday has been named.

Ireland lost 42-26 in the first game having trailed 21-5 at halftime and despite a spirited fight back in the second half.

Billy Hayes of Cistercian College Roscrea will captain the side on Sunday. He is joined in the back row by Dylan McNeice and Micheal O’Sullivan. Christian Foley, Luke McLaughlin, and Jamie Conway are named in the front row with Joe Finn and Donnacha McGuire in the second row.

Christopher Barrett and Charlie O’Shea are paired in the half-backs with James O’Leary and Jack Deegan in the centre. The back three sees Josh Gibson at fullback with Daniel Ryan and Johnny O’Sullivan on the wings.

Ireland U19 v France U19 (Sunday 27 April, Stade Henri-Desgranges, La Roche-sur-Yon, France, 12.30pm Irish Time)

15. Josh Gibson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster Rugby)

12. James O’Leary (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

11. Daniel Ryan (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Shea (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

9. Christopher Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

1. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster Rugby)

2. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby)

3. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

4. Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

6. Dylan McNeice (St. Micheal’s College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Michael O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Munster Rugby)

8. Billy Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby) Captain

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

17. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

20. Charlie Meagher (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

21. Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Daragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

25. Sean Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

26. Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Non Playing Squad Player:

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)