‘This Is About Us Finishing What We Started’ – Bective Captain McCloskey

Saturday could be a day to remember in the storied history of Bective Rangers FC . Already in the cabinet this season are the Leinster League Division 1A title, the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup, and the Spencer Cup, reflecting the serious momentum building in Donnybrook.

Now, with just one hurdle remaining, Bective stand on the cusp of completing an all-conquering 2024/25 campaign and securing a long-awaited return to the Energia All-Ireland League.

It has been a six-year climb. Since their relegation in 2018, the Dublin 4 club has worked tirelessly to rebuild, evolve, and reassert itself with three Leinster League triumphs in the space of four years.

Recapturing that All-Ireland League place has proven a tough nut to crack though, with a promotion play-off final defeat to Instonians in 2022, followed by semi-final heartbreak against Clogher Valley the following year.

That has only added more fuel to the fire, and now they stand 80 minutes away from regaining that senior status, facing Munster champions Thomond in Saturday’s Energia All-Ireland Provincial League Championship decider at Cill Dara RFC (kick-off 2.30pm).

Their most recent outing, a well-judged 40-20 semi-final win over Creggs offered a snapshot of the kind of resilience and class this Bective squad has in abundance.

With the pressure on and the stakes high, James Gallagher and Gavin Kelly delivered crucial second-half tries to power Bective over the line and extend Australian Ben Manion’s first season in charge.

No strangers to those must-win scenarios, Manion’s men have been playing under pressure since losing their opening match in the Leinster League, which they went on to win by a single point, as captain Tiarnan McCloskey explained when he spoke to IrishRugby.ie this week.

“To be honest, we’ve been under pressure since the very first game,” he said. “We lost our opener back in September, and from that point on, we knew we couldn’t afford to slip up.

“It became a case of having to win week in, week out just to stay in the race. That kind of pressure has been with us all year.

“But credit to the group, we’ve always found a way to win, even when we weren’t motoring at 100%. That resilience will stand to us on Saturday.”

A proud Meath man, McCloskey first picked up a rugby ball at North Kildare RFC, and the Kildare venue for Saturday’s final, Cill Dara’s home ground on the Curragh, is not too far from his rugby roots.

From those early days through to playing schools rugby for Cistercian College Roscrea, and then on to Dublin University, his passion for the game has thrived, and he was duly drawn to Bective by the club’s ambition and belief.

“I joined Bective because I saw the passion people had for the club and genuinely believed the team belonged back in the AIL. I bought into that belief, and we managed to win the league in my first year.

“But we were humbled in the (promotion) play-offs, and a lot of us were left feeling like there was unfinished business. That’s driven us all season. We came back more focused, more mature, and more determined to put it right.

“My rugby journey started with North Kildare RFC from minis. I was born and raised in Meath. I really came into my own playing SCT with Cistercian College Roscrea, which led to a great five-year spell at Dublin University.

“I won two Fraser McMullen Cups (with Trinity) at Under-20 level, played AIL and J1 rugby, and picked up a Metro Cup medal too. Unfortunately, two of my senior seasons were cancelled due to Covid-19.”

Much of Bective’s new edge has come under the guidance of Manion, who stepped into the head coach role last May. His impact has been immediate and impressive. His approach – meticulous, player-driven, and steeped in rugby intelligence – has resonated deeply with the playing group.

Bective regained the Leinster Junior League trophy by just a single point from Seapoint, and won the Energia Junior Cup with a terrific comeback from 17 points down against Enniskillen. If anything, it has been been a season of small margins and big character.

In his first season as club captain and with promotion tantalisingly within reach, McCloskey was quick to highlight the collective effort that has brought them to this point, saying: “This is my first year captaining Bective, and it’s been a real privilege.

“Having last year’s captain, Mattie (Keane), still involved has been huge. He has stepped in to lead when I’ve been sidelined with injuries, and his experience has been invaluable.

“But honestly, the leadership group this year has been immense. ‘Gilso’ (Matthew Gilsenan), Jamie (Lawless), Ger (Warde), Bobby (Holland), James (Gallagher), ‘Buff’ (Conor Kelly), Gavin (Kelly), I could name the whole team.

Different lads have stood up at key moments all season. It’s been a collective effort, and that’s what makes this group so special. It’s been a special season, no question. There’s real momentum in the club and you can feel it building. “The All-Ireland Junior Cup was a huge moment, and to follow that with a league win says a lot about the culture and the buy-in across the squad. “Now we’re one game away from something really big. And yeah if we get over the line, there won’t be a Tesla charged or an ‘oat’ milked in Dublin 4! We’ll enjoy it properly, that’s for sure.”

Memories of that narrow 25-21 final loss to Instonians in 2022 still linger. But rather than haunt them, such past setbacks have added steel and purpose to this year’s journey.

This is not just a shot at booking a spot in All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C for next season, it is a chance to right a few wrongs and restore Bective to where so many in the club believe they belong.

“We set out at the start of the season with certain goals in mind, the league, the All-Ireland Junior Cup, and promotion. We’re almost there now,” acknowledged big back rower McCloskey.

“It’s a special moment for the squad and the wider Bective community. We’re thrilled with the support around the place all season.

“We want to do the club proud on Saturday. It would be a privilege to deliver on this long-awaited feat and bring Bective back to where it belongs.”

That is what Saturday is all about. One more performance, one more big push. One more game to finish what they started, and end Rangers’ absence from the ranks of the All-Ireland League.

They will have formidable opposition to overturn in Thomond, the unbeaten Munster Junior League winners who romped through their campaign with 13 bonus point victories. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash, and McCloskey knows exactly how tough a test awaits his side.

“Creggs made things difficult (last week), they’re a quality side and gave us a serious test. But I think our fitness and mindset really showed as the game wore on.

“We’ve been in tight battles before, and that experience helped. To be able to maul over the line from outside the 22 late in the game says a lot about the group, it speaks to our determination and belief.

“Those moments build confidence heading into a final. We know Thomond earned their place here, no doubt, and we respect that.

“But to be honest, we’ve been focusing on ourselves. We know what we’re capable of when we click. If we hit our level, we back ourselves against anyone. This is about us finishing what we started,” he added.

