Ireland U18s Take On Italy And England At Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival

The Ireland U18 Women’s side will play two 35 minute games on Day 1 of the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival at Wellington College today.

Ireland kick off against Italy at 4pm and follow that up against England at 5pm. Both matches are live on IrishRugby+

Five players have already been capped at this level – Bronagh Boggan, Cara McLean, Emma Jane Wilson, Siofra Hession, and Erin McConalogue. Last year Ireland lost by 7 to England and beat Italy 20-0 and the experience of those five players will be key in kicking off the tournament in a positive way today. Cara McLean will captain the squad for the tournament.

Where To Watch

All matches are live on irishrugby+

Ireland U18 Squad

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – Six Nations U18s Women’s Festival

Forwards

Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster

Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster

Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster

Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby

Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster

Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster

Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht

Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster

Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster

Orlaith Morrissy – Ballincollig/Munster

Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster

Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht

Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster

Kate Noons – PortDara/Leinster

Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster

Backs

Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster

Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster

Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster

Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht

Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht

Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster

Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster

Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster

Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster

Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster

Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter

Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster

Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Fixtures

All matches in Wellington College and live on irishrugby+

Friday, April 11

Ireland v Italy, 4pm

England v Ireland, 5pm

Tuesday, April 15

Scotland v Ireland, 3pm

France v Ireland, 5pm

Saturday, April 19

Ireland v Wales, 12

Ireland U18 Women’s Management

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Murray Houston – Assistant Coach

Hannah Downey – Manager

Ann Caffrey – Athletic Development

Eva McPartlan – Physio

Valerie Hayes – Doctor

Luke Bonnar – Analysis