Ireland U18s Take On Italy And England At Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival
The Ireland U18 Women’s side will play two 35 minute games on Day 1 of the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival at Wellington College today.
Ireland kick off against Italy at 4pm and follow that up against England at 5pm. Both matches are live on IrishRugby+
Five players have already been capped at this level – Bronagh Boggan, Cara McLean, Emma Jane Wilson, Siofra Hession, and Erin McConalogue. Last year Ireland lost by 7 to England and beat Italy 20-0 and the experience of those five players will be key in kicking off the tournament in a positive way today. Cara McLean will captain the squad for the tournament.
Where To Watch
All matches are live on irishrugby+
Ireland U18 Squad
Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – Six Nations U18s Women’s Festival
Forwards
Bronagh Boggan – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster
Ella Buckley – Ballincollig/Munster
Usha Daly O’Toole – Gorey/Leinster
Lucia Dickinson – Cardinal Newman College/IQ Rugby
Uillian Eilian – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
Diana Izekor – Longford/Leinster
Sally Kelly – Ennis/Munster
Merisa Kiripati – Creggs/Connacht
Olivia McKinley – Banbridge/Ulster
Cara McLean – Larne/Ulster
Orlaith Morrissy – Ballincollig/Munster
Ciara O’Donnell – Enniskillen/Ulster
Roisin Power – Ballinasloe/Connacht
Roisin Ridge – Seapoint/Leinster
Kate Noons – PortDara/Leinster
Emma Jane Wilson – Port Dara/Leinster
Backs
Lily Byrne – Dolphin/Munster
Rebecca Cahill – Portlaoise/Leinster
Caitlin Crowe – Cavan/Ulster
Aoife Heaney – Claremorris/Connacht
Siofra Hession – Creggs/Connacht
Aoibhe Kelly – Tullamore/Leinster
Heidi Lyons – Naas/Leinster
Erin McConalogue – Inishowen/Ulster
Amy McConkey – Cooke/Ulster
Leah Nealon – De La Salle Palmerston/Leinster
Lani O’Donovan – Clonakilty/Musnter
Teni Onigbode – Clontarf/Leinster
Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Fixtures
All matches in Wellington College and live on irishrugby+
Friday, April 11
Ireland v Italy, 4pm
England v Ireland, 5pm
Tuesday, April 15
Scotland v Ireland, 3pm
France v Ireland, 5pm
Saturday, April 19
Ireland v Wales, 12
Ireland U18 Women’s Management
Matt Gill – Head Coach
Murray Houston – Assistant Coach
Hannah Downey – Manager
Ann Caffrey – Athletic Development
Eva McPartlan – Physio
Valerie Hayes – Doctor
Luke Bonnar – Analysis