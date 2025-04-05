EnergiaAIL Men’s Provincial League Championship: Semi-Final Results Round-Up

Bective Rangers and Thomond will battle it out in next Saturday’s All-Ireland Provincial League Championship final, with the winners replacing relegated Tullamore in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C for next season.

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, April 5 –

BECTIVE RANGERS 40 CREGGS 20, Cill Dara RFC

Scorers: Bective Rangers: Tries: Oliver Foote, James Gallagher 2, Luke Mion, Penalty try, Gavin Kelly; Cons: Mikey O’Hare 4, Pen try con

Creggs: Tries: Eoghan Coyle, Xavier Woodhouse; Cons: Shane Purcell 2; Pens: Shane Purcell 2

HT: Bective Rangers 21 Creggs 13

BECTIVE RANGERS: Tim Carroll; Mikey O’Hare, Bobby Holland, Matthew Gilsenan, Craig Cantwell; Oliver Foote, Connor Halpenny; Luke Mion, Scott Barron, Conor Kelly, Gavin Kelly, Ger Warde, James Gallagher, Mattie Keane (capt), Jamie Lawless.

Replacements: David Kealy, Billy O’Donohoe, Colin Jackson, Tiarnan McCloskey, Tadhg O’Dwyer, Donagh Lawler, Ben Garrett, Shane O’Meara.

CREGGS: Shane Dowd; Darren Gately, Eoghan Coyle, Mark Purcell, Ronan Dowd; Shane Purcell, Mark Dowd; Matthew Curley, Kolo Kiripati Jr, Eoghan Cahill, Ciaran Purcell, Xavier Woodhouse, Lee Kilcoyne, James Brandon (capt), Brian Diffley.

Replacements: Danny Arnold, Jack Tucker, Tom O’Brien, Aodan Kelly, Ronan Cahill, Eoin Kelly, Cormac Dolan, Mark Kilcommons.

THOMOND 17 DROMORE 10, Cill Dara RFC

Scorers: Thomond: Tries: Eoghain Sherlock, Jason Kiely, Jamie McGarry; Con: Jason Kiely

Dromore: Tries: Adam McDonald, Gary Dillon

HT: Thomond 12 Dromore 10

THOMOND: Jamie McGarry; Luke Costello, Josh Dillon, Jason Kiely, Cilian Moughty; Eoghain Sherlock, Evan Maher; Rian Burke, Colin Slater, Werner Kruger, Sean Malone, Sean Kelly, Riann O’Dwyer, Ryain O’Donovan Ahern, Kealan McMahon (capt).

Replacements: Kian McGrath, Sean Rice, Seaghan Gleeson, Morgan Bateman, Makz Zerdel, Colin McCarthy, Joe O’Toole, Andrew Lyons, Jack O’Shea, Aidan Quinlivan.

DROMORE: Adam McDonald; Andrew Rutledge, Aaron Stewart, Dean Dillon, Jonny Hunter; Adam Keating, Lee Steenson; Adam Hanna, Harry Long, Andrew Black, Ross Bingham, Matthew McMaster, Richard Dickson, Ryan Hughes (capt), Gary Dillon.

Replacements: Rory Stewart, Ross Stewart, Mark Hylands, Matthew Thompson, Ben Carey, Jack Dillon, Josh Brame, Josh Patterson.

