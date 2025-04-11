‘We Pushed Each Other To Raise Standards Across The Board’ – Thomond Captain McMahon

Since their relegation in 2019, Thomond have been striving to regain their Energia All-Ireland League status. They now stand 80 minutes away from achieving that goal, with Bective Rangers their opponents in Saturday’s promotion play-off final.

Thomond were third in the Munster Junior League Division 1 table when the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to Covid-19. Once rugby returned, the next two years saw Newcastle West and Richmond both press for promotion to the All-Ireland League.

Thomond emerged as the Munster contenders last season, having lost just one match on the way to lifting the provincial league title. Their promotion hopes were dashed twelve months ago by a 33-17 semi-final defeat to Monkstown, but they have a shot at redemption this weekend.

The Limerick side overcame Dromore 17-10 in a tight semi-final last week at Cill Dara RFC, setting up a return trip to the same venue on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm) where the winners will replace relegated Tullamore in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C for next season.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie, Thomond captain Kealan McMahon believes that the close bond that exists within the squad is what has gotten them to this stage, after a number of ups and downs in recent years.

“It feels absolutely incredible to be in this position. After the year we’ve had, it’s a huge reward just to have the chance to play in this (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship) decider,” he said.

“As a group, over the last few years we’ve been through a lot together, ups and downs, hard losses, and massive wins, but what’s gotten us here is our bond as a team and the relentless work ethic.

“We were gutted after falling short in that semi-final (against Monkstown) last year, but instead of feeling sorry for ourselves, we used it as motivation.”

McMahon joined Thomond in 2018, having first played the sport at the age of seven. He came through the famous St. Munchin’s College rugby pathway in Limerick, a school that produced legendary figures such as Anthony Foley, Keith Wood, Jerry Flannery, Donnacha Ryan, Keith Earls, and Conor Murray.

The 27-year-old back rower gained Munster Schools Junior and Senior Cup experience with Munchin’s, and returned in more recent times to get involved in the coaching set-up, helping the school to compete for provincial honours.

It was a tough transition to playing adult rugby initially, as his first season with Thomond coincided with their relegation to the junior ranks. It is why it would mean the world to him to lead them back to All-Ireland League level.

“My first year with the senior team we were relegated from the AIL, and I’ll never forget that feeling. Ever since then, getting back has been a massive goal.

“Not just for the lads playing now, but for everyone around the club. Thomond has such a proud history, and promotion would be a huge lift, not only for us as a team but for the whole community.”

Thomond have been building well in recent years, with more green shoots appearing this season thanks to another very impressive Munster Junior League campaign. They racked up 13 bonus point wins as they were crowned back-to-back provincial league champions.

Consistency has really been key for Kevin O’Mahony’s charges, and riding the crest of a wave, they are clearly hungry to bring more silverware and All-Ireland League rugby back to Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Leading them in that charge is McMahon, who is now in his third year as captain of the Soda Cakes. Reflecting on his leadership role, he spoke fondly about the tight connections across the team, and how much support they get from the coaches and the club’s dedicated volunteers.

“It was a huge honour to be given the captaincy. To be trusted to lead the team meant a lot to me. I just try to lead by example and make sure I’m pushing the players around me to be the best they can be,” he explained.

“Thankfully we’re a very close group, so there’s a real sense of togetherness and everyone’s willing to dig in for each other.

“We have huge support from the coaches and the volunteers. The volunteers at the club have been paramount to everything we’ve achieved this season. They’re the heartbeat of Thomond. We genuinely couldn’t do it without them.”

It was a nip-and-tuck contest between Thomond and Ulster champions Dromore last Saturday. O’Mahony’s men broke the deadlock when Eoghain Sherlock read the play perfectly to intercept a pass and race over, with Jason Kiely adding the conversion.

Dromore hit back shortly afterwards through Adam McDonald, and despite a determined finish from Kiely, Gary Dillon crossed just before half-time to cut Thomond’s lead to just 12-10.

Nonetheless, Thomond full-back Jamie McGarry finished well to restore that seven-point gap, and they held off the best that Dromore could throw at them to advance to the final. McMahon believes that last week’s performance will stand to them when they come up against Bective.

The semi-final was a serious battle. The scoreline says a lot, 17-10 against Dromore, and every inch had to be earned. Games like that build character, and getting through it the way we did will definitely stand to us going into the final. “There’s no denying we’ll feel a bit of pressure. It’s a massive game and we all know what’s at stake. Hopefully getting through the semi-final has settled a few of those nerves, and we can take confidence from that. “We’ve been tested all season, tight games, tough conditions, and we’ve shown we can handle challenges.”

If they do get over the line on Saturday, Thomond would become the seventh Limerick-based All-Ireland League team for 2025/26, and provide a timely lift on Shannonside after Garryowen and Shannon were both relegated from their respective divisions.

Thomond have very much relied on local talent, and there were five Limerick schools represented in their semi-final squad. McMahon was joined by Riann O’Dwyer, Rían Burke, Shane Kelly, Evan Maher, Kiely, Luke Costelloe, Sean Rice, and Morgan Bateman, who all went to St. Munchin’s.

Ryain O’Donovan Ahern, Sherlock, Josh Dillon, Andrew Lyons, Colin McCarthy, Colin Slater, Jack O’Shea, and McGarry, walked the hallways of Ardscoil Rís, while Kian McGrath and Aidan Quinlivan both attended St. Clement’s College.

Crescent College Comprehensive is represented in the current Thomond line-up by Sean Malone and Seaghan Gleeson, while Maksymilian Zerdel went to Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom.

From further afield, Joe O’Toole was a pupil at Mountrath Community School in County Laois, while Cillian Moughty studied at Michaeli–Gymnasium München in Germany, and South African recruit Werner Kruger is a graduate of Afrikaans Hoër Seunskoo in Pretoria.

Thomond are building something special, and McMahon is fully aware of what it will take to get past Bective, this year’s Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup winners, as both clubs look to cap off the season in style with promotion.

“It’s been a brilliant year so far and the lads have put in some serious work but from day one, the main goal has been promotion and we’re not there yet.

“We’ve taken it game by game, but everything has been building toward this. Last year’s semi-final loss was a tough one to take. We changed how we trained, how we prepared, and we pushed each other to raise the standards across the board.

“There’s no doubt Bective are a strong side. They’ve had an impressive season, winning the Leinster League and the All-Ireland Junior Cup. They’ve earned their place at this stage, no question.

“From what we’ve seen, they’re a well-drilled team with a lot of experience. That being said, we’re not fazed by it. We know we’ll have to be at our absolute best to compete, but we’ve shown all season that we can handle tough challenges.

“It’s going to be a battle, but we’ve got the belief in our team and in our game-plan to make it a contest,” he added.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.