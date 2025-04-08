Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Semi-Finals Confirmed

The stage is set for the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals, with two heavyweight clashes confirmed for Saturday, April 19. St Mary’s College RFC will host Cork Constitution FC at 2:30pm, while Clontarf FC welcome Lansdowne FC for a 4:30pm showdown. Both matches are expected to draw large crowds and offer high-intensity rugby as the race for a place in the final heats up.

Last season’s champions Cork Con will be determined to make it back to the Aviva Stadium to retain their title, while St Mary’s are riding a wave of strong form and home support. The later kick-off sees a Dublin derby between two of the league’s most consistent performers, with Clontarf and Lansdowne both boasting the experience and depth to go all the way.

The Women’s Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals will take place this coming Sunday, April 13, with Railway Union hosting Old Belvedere at 12:30pm in Park Avenue, followed by UL Bohemian facing Blackrock College at 2:30pm in Annacotty.

All four semi-finals will be streamed live and free on IrishRugby+, giving supporters across the country and around the world a front-row seat to the action.

Winners from both the men’s and women’s ties will advance to the Energia All-Ireland League Finals at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The finals will be televised live on TG4, capping off another exciting season of club rugby in Ireland.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Semi-Finals

Saturday 19th April:

St Marys College RFC v Cork Constitution FC, in Templeville Road, kick off 2.30pm

Clontarf FC v Lansdowne FC, in Castle Avenure, kick off 4.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Promotion/Relegation/Qualifying Fixtures

Energia AIL Provincial Qualifying League Final

Saturday, April 12

Thomond v Bective Rangers, Cill Dara RFC, 2.30pm

Fraser McMullen Cup Final

Saturday, April 12,

Clontarf v MU Barnhall, Terenure College RFC, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Semi-Finals

Sunday, April 13

Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Park Avenue, 12.30pm – Live on IrishRugby+

UL Bohemian v Blackrock College, Annacotty, 2.30pm – Live on IrishRugby+

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Semi-Finals

Saturday, April 19

Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue,

St. Mary’s College v Cork Constitution, Templeville Road,

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Promotion/Relegation

All matches, Saturday, April 19 at 2.30 unless stated

Division 1A/1B Promotion/Relegation

City of Armagh v UCC, The Palace Grounds

Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock, New Ormond Park

Division 1B/2A Promotion/Relegation

Dublin University v Greystones, College Park

Cashel v MU Barnhall, Spafield

Division 2A/2B Promotion/Relegation

Navan v Galwegians, Balreask Old

Dungannon v Clogher Valley, Stevenson Park

Division 2B/2C Promotion/Relegation

Skerries v Ballyclare, Holmpatrick

Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park