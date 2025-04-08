Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Semi-Finals Confirmed
The stage is set for the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals, with two heavyweight clashes confirmed for Saturday, April 19. St Mary’s College RFC will host Cork Constitution FC at 2:30pm, while Clontarf FC welcome Lansdowne FC for a 4:30pm showdown. Both matches are expected to draw large crowds and offer high-intensity rugby as the race for a place in the final heats up.
Last season’s champions Cork Con will be determined to make it back to the Aviva Stadium to retain their title, while St Mary’s are riding a wave of strong form and home support. The later kick-off sees a Dublin derby between two of the league’s most consistent performers, with Clontarf and Lansdowne both boasting the experience and depth to go all the way.
The Women’s Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals will take place this coming Sunday, April 13, with Railway Union hosting Old Belvedere at 12:30pm in Park Avenue, followed by UL Bohemian facing Blackrock College at 2:30pm in Annacotty.
All four semi-finals will be streamed live and free on IrishRugby+, giving supporters across the country and around the world a front-row seat to the action.
Winners from both the men’s and women’s ties will advance to the Energia All-Ireland League Finals at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The finals will be televised live on TG4, capping off another exciting season of club rugby in Ireland.
Energia All-Ireland League Promotion/Relegation/Qualifying Fixtures
Energia AIL Provincial Qualifying League Final
Saturday, April 12
Thomond v Bective Rangers, Cill Dara RFC, 2.30pm
Fraser McMullen Cup Final
Saturday, April 12,
Clontarf v MU Barnhall, Terenure College RFC, 2pm
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Semi-Finals
Sunday, April 13
Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Park Avenue, 12.30pm – Live on IrishRugby+
UL Bohemian v Blackrock College, Annacotty, 2.30pm – Live on IrishRugby+
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Semi-Finals
Saturday, April 19
Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue,
St. Mary’s College v Cork Constitution, Templeville Road,
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Promotion/Relegation
All matches, Saturday, April 19 at 2.30 unless stated
Division 1A/1B Promotion/Relegation
City of Armagh v UCC, The Palace Grounds
Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock, New Ormond Park
Division 1B/2A Promotion/Relegation
Dublin University v Greystones, College Park
Cashel v MU Barnhall, Spafield
Division 2A/2B Promotion/Relegation
Navan v Galwegians, Balreask Old
Dungannon v Clogher Valley, Stevenson Park
Division 2B/2C Promotion/Relegation
Skerries v Ballyclare, Holmpatrick
Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park