Energia AIL Finals Set to Return to Aviva Stadium for Exciting Double-Header

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is thrilled to announce that the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) Finals will once again feature a double-header at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 27, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that both the Men’s and Women’s finals will be hosted together at the home of Irish Rugby. Both game will be available to watch live on TG4.

The Women’s Division final is scheduled to kick off at 1:30pm, followed by the Men’s Division 1A decider at 4pm. This arrangement underscores the IRFU’s commitment to promoting and celebrating both men’s and women’s rugby.

The Women’s semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 12th April, while the Men’s semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 19th April. The teams that emerge victorious from these semi-finals will earn their place in the historic double-header finals at Aviva Stadium.

Tickets for the finals will be made available closer to the event date. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to irishrugby.ie for further details on ticket sales and additional event information.

This double-header event not only highlights the pinnacle of club rugby in Ireland but also offers supporters a unique opportunity to experience the excitement and passion of both finals in Aviva Stadium.

The IRFU looks forward to welcoming fans to Aviva Stadium for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Irish Club Rugby.

Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager Lorna Danaher added,