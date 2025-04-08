Fanzone Fun In Cork For Ireland v England

There will be plenty of action on the pitch, and just as much fun off it, at Virgin Media Park on Saturday as Ireland face England in Round 3 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Buoyed by a recording breaking away win against Italy in Round 2 last time out, Scott Bemand’s side know there is a huge challenge ahead but a strong Cork crowd will be a huge advantage to the team as they go head-to-head with the defending Six Nations champions.

Fan Zone Fun

There will be a variety of family-friendly activities available for fans of all ages. Many of the Irish Rugby sponsors will be present on the day with Vodafone setting up a special hair braiding station so young fans can emulate their idols on the pitch.

Fan favourite Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot will be meeting and greeting attendees in the FanZone and looking to find Ireland’s biggest fan.

Aon will have a special target practice game while Energia will have a fan cam picking up some amazing supporters. Aer Lingus will be giving away special Irish Rugby branded hats, and there will be face painting, games, and flags being given away thanks to Aon, Vodafone and Aldi.

Fans wishing to purchase merchandise can also do so from an Intersport Elverys merchandise truck.

Free Match Parking & Getting To The Game

For people coming to the game, Black Ash Park & Ride will be open on Saturday to cater for supporters, free of charge.

In order to redeem your free parking, please show your match ticket at the reception area in the Black Ash either before or after the game. The car park is a short walk from Virgin Media Park.

Please note any cars blocking entrances will be towed as Virgin Media Park is located in a residential area, we ask that attendees respect the local residents at all times, and please follow the directions of the stewards on surrounding roads.

For visitors coming from the city centre, the 203 bus from Patrick Street stops at Virgin Media Park on the Pearse Road end.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, starting at €5 for juniors and adults from €10, here