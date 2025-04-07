Energia AIL Women’s Semi-Final Fixture Details Confirmed

The fixture details for the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League semi-finals have been confirmed, promising an exciting weekend of club rugby action.

Two high-stakes clashes are scheduled for this Sunday, April 13. Railway Union will host Old Belvedere at 12:30pm, while UL Bohemian take on Blackrock College at 2:30pm. Both Railway and UL Bohemian will be looking to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to secure a place in the 2025 final. Both semi-finals will be streamed Live on IrishRugby+.

Women’s Division Semi-Finals – Sunday, April 13

Railway Union vs Old Belvedere – 12:30 PM, in Park Avenue

– 12:30 PM, in Park Avenue UL Bohemian vs Blackrock College – 2:30 PM, in Annacotty

The Men’s Division 1A semi-finals will take place the following weekend, on Saturday, April 19. Clontarf host Lansdowne in Castle Avenue, as St. Mary’s College welcome Cork Con to Templeville Road, kick off times will to be confirmed.

All four semi-finals will be streamed live on IrishRugby+, giving everyone the chance to follow every moment of the action. Register here for free, to watch all four semi-finals.

The winners from each match will advance to the Energia All-Ireland League Finals, which once again will be staged as a double-header at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Both final round games will be broadcast live on TG4, ensuring a national audience for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.