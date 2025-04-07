Ireland Squad Named For Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the Six Nations U18s Men’s Festival which takes place in Vichy, France this month (April 10 to April 18).

Head Coach Michael Hodge has selected a 26 strong squad, several of whom featured in the recent victory against England in the 50th Anniversary Schools International which saw Ireland overturn a 17 point deficit at half time to win by 22-17.

Ten players won their respective Provincial Schools Cup titles in recent weeks – Ben Guerin, Geoff Wall, Luke Coffey, Bernard White, James Browne of Blackrock College won the Leinster title; Jon Rodgers, James Gould, Oliver Fitzsimmons, and Ben Moore of Wallace High won in Ulster while Andrew Henson of Marist College won the Connacht title.

All of the squad are new to the tournament while Henson and Leo Anic featured against an Italy U18 Club side in October.

Ireland will play Wales, Scotland and Georgia between April 10th and April 18th and all three matches will be live on irishrugby+

Ireland U18 Schools Squad – Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival 2025

Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Oliver Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)

James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster Rugby)

Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Six Nations Men’s U18s Festival

Ireland v Wales, Vichy, April 10th, 5pm

Ireland v Scotland, Vichy, April 14th, 3.15pm

Ireland v Georgia, Vichy, April 18th, 12.15pm

Ireland U18 Schools Management

Michael Hodge – Head Coach

Brendan O’Connor – Assistant Coach

Morgan Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jamie Kirk – Assistant Coach

Stephen O’Hara – Team Manager

Prof. John Ryan – Team Doctor

David Lyons – Team Physio

James O’Leary – Athletic Development Coach

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Niall Davison – Team Nutritionist

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics