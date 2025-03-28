Bemand: Italy Are Better Coached And More Structured Than They Were

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand says he is expecting an ‘incredible challenge’ from Italy as both teams chase their first win of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Sunday afternoon.

Sixth-ranked Ireland may sit two places higher in the World Rugby rankings, and have a WXV1 campaign under their belts compared to two years of Italy competing in WXV2, but it is the Italians who have won the sides’ last two Six Nations meetings.

An Alyssa D’Incà double ensured the hosts won this equivalent fixture, 24-7, in Parma two years ago, before Ireland (sponsored by Aon) lost 27-21 at the RDS twelve months ago despite final quarter tries from Neve Jones and teenager Katie Corrigan.

Francesca Sgorbini, the scorer of Italy’s lone try during last Sunday’s 38-5 defeat to England, is anticipating a ‘very close, intense match’ against Ireland. Bemand’s side are certainly braced for a battle, with it being Fabio Roselli’s first home game in charge of the Azzurre.

“What do I think of the Italians? They’re better coached than they were,” commented Bemand, ahead of the second round clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi where Roselli was the Zebre Parma Men’s head coach for two years.

“They have a strong sense of purpose, cultural identity, and what game they want to get out there. They’ve got a more structured version of themselves these days.

“It used to be quite fun watching them, in that anything might happen. Everybody had a left foot and a right foot and, ‘we’ll all do three chips each’. Now they’ve got a little more, not pragmatic, but personal and sensible with what they’re trying to do.

“So we’re expecting a strong box-kicking game. They’re going to box-kick to us so how many box-kicking structures do we normally face? We’ve been preparing for that and if we get that right, it’s a source of possession and in the right area of the pitch.

“I’m expecting an incredible challenge from Italy. Historically, we’ve always had a good battle with them. Our aim is to get our best game out there and if we do, we’ll be alright, but certainly the Italians won’t make it easy for us.”

With three away trips in this year’s Championship, improving their performances and results on the road is vital if Ireland are to match or better their third place finish from 2024.

Beating both New Zealand and the USA at WXV1 in Vancouver showed what they are capable of when on their travels, and now they must set about improving a poor record of just one win in their last 11 Six Nations away matches.

The only victory during that run was 2021’s 45-0 success against Wales in Cardiff. There are ten survivors from that game in the current squad, including two-try winger Béibhinn Parsons who is closing in on her return from a broken leg.

With Ballinasloe natives Parsons and Méabh Deely the only squad members ruled out through injury at present, Bemand said his charges are in ‘good health’ overall following last week’s six-try tussle with France in Belfast.

“We feel like we played a Test match but come through in reasonable health, so a full squad to pick from pretty much,” he noted, with Aoife Wafer, who delivered a terrific two-try performance from number 8, voted the Player of the Round by fans.

“Stacey Flood came back from (an ankle) injury and was available for the first game, but we won’t be moving and shaking too much.

“We’ve a good panel, the wider squad is competing hard and people have the opportunities to break in.

“The beauty of where we have got this group to over the last 18 months is that we can now tolerate work, can now tolerate big games against some sizeable athletic opposition. And the cost to us physically is, touch wood, fairly low cost at this stage.”

The positives that Ireland took out of the France game, with their three-try fight-back and an almost unblemished lineout return topping that list, have given them a strong platform to build on as they seek a quick return to winning ways.

Bemand feels they are ‘only going to get better’ having ‘made strides’ this week, and there is a obvious determination within the group to cut down on the handling errors and the inaccurate kicking which cost them during their Championship opener.

France were ruthless in punishing two kicks from Flood, and a later one from replacement Enya Breen, which went out on the full and ultimately led to the visitors’ three tries.

The Ireland boss also gave his full backing to Dannah O’Brien who had a rare scoreless outing from the kicking tee. The 21-year-old out-half has shown her match-winning temperament in the last year by slotting over decisive late kicks against both Scotland and New Zealand.

“First and foremost, people can have a bad day off the tee, okay? That’s a reality of where we are in our game. Dannah’s got a wonderful boot. You watch her train, either out of hand or off the tee, she’s got an outstanding boot.

“So we back her, and we continue to back her because on her day, she’s as good a kicker as I’ve come across in my coaching in the Women’s game.”

He added: “If we don’t kick out on the full (those times against France), we’re still in control. But what we’re doing is, we understand where we want to play the game. France are very adept at this.

“It’s a challenge to find space. We know we need to develop more than one kicker. Try and base your game on one sole kicker, and that’s an awful lot of pressure.

“As we go through, we’re starting to do bits of work with the 9s in terms of their kicking. That bit will come as it becomes more ready.”