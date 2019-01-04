Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Aoibheann Reilly and Cliodhna Moloney 22/3/2025
Aoibheann Reilly and Cliodhna Moloney 22/3/2025
7 hours ago
Report

Ireland Give France A Scare But Cannot Capitalise

France survived a long spell with 14 players to overcome an entertaining Ireland in the opening match of the 2025…
7 hours ago
In Pics

Three Try Ireland Deny France A Bonus Point

Ireland were under the cosh for the opening 15 minutes of the first half and French pressure forced several mistakes…
Aoife Wafer scores a try 22/3/2025
16 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v France

16 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France

Led by a first-time captain in Amee-Leigh Costigan, Ireland return to the scene of last September's 150th Anniversary Test win…
16 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast provides the backdrop in Round 1 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations Championship for what promises…
