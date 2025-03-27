Wafer Wins Player Of The Round Vote

Ireland powerhouse Aoife Wafer has been announced as the Player of the Round following the opening weekend of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship .

The 22-year-old Leinster back rower claimed 53% of the fan vote after her incredible two-try performance against France in Ireland’s 27-15 loss at Kingspan Stadium last Saturday.

Wafer saw off competition from France’s Téani Feleu (28%), who was selected as the player-of-the-match against Ireland, as well as England number 8 Maddie Feaunati (9%) and Scotland out-half Helen Nelson (10%), who also both picked up player-of-the-match awards after their respective games.

Despite Ireland’s losing start to the Six Nations, Wafer was exceptional from start to finish at the home of Ulster Rugby, touching down twice and making 17 carries for over 86 metres (the most of any player on the pitch).

Her first try came from a powerful surge off a lineout, dragging defenders with her over the whitewash, while her second score, coming from a well-controlled maul, marked her eighth in just 12 international appearances.

The Blackrock College and Wolfhounds star also made 12 tackles, including one dominant hit, showcasing her all-around contribution during the first round fixture.

With her burgeoning reputation having made the World Rugby Dream Team last year, and her excellent spread of scores in recent Tests, the Ballygarrett native is getting used to be a marked woman whenever she dons the green jersey and her red scrum cap.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand said he noticed that the French players was even ‘naming her’ when they were defending as they tried to limit her ability to make metres with her ball carries.

“If they want to put two, three, four people on me to try tackle me I’ve no problem putting a team-mate through a hole and letting them go over because it doesn’t matter who goes over, it doesn’t matter who makes the metres, as long as it’s a good thing for the team,” said Wafer.

“If the girls want me to run into three French players, I’ve no problem to put my head down and try to burst through a wall!

“I couldn’t really hear them (the French players), but to be honest I think you’re so focussed in a game that it’s funny because you can only hear what your team-mates are saying.

“It’s nearly like you’re just programmed to listen to whatever the girls say. Those unfamiliar voices didn’t enter my head.

“To be honest I can’t even hear my mother when I’m playing down in Blackrock, so I’d be doing well to hear some people who I haven’t met very often calling out my name.”

As the girls in green look to bounce back against Italy in Parma this Sunday, she added: “I think we pride ourselves on learning fast so we’ve got to reflect and learn fast for Italy and try to right those wrongs.”