Women In Rugby Networking Event At Ireland v England

Calling all rugby enthusiasts, players, coaches, referees, and administrators in the Munster region! Whether you’re travelling to cheer on the Ireland Women’s team against the Red Roses or are simply local to Cork, we invite you to join us for an exciting Women in Rugby Networking Event before the big match on Saturday, April 12th .

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 12th, 12pm-3pm

Saturday, April 12th, 12pm-3pm Location: Cork College of FET, T12 AC91

This event is free to register and a unique opportunity to connect with others working across the game, share insights, and exchange best practices. You’ll hear from prominent figures in the rugby world, including, Amanda Greensmith, Head of Development, IRFU, Wendy Keenan, Munster Rugby and Su Carty, World Rugby

Our panel will discuss the future of women’s rugby from a provincial, national, and international perspective, followed by a Q&A session. You’ll have the chance to ask questions and gain valuable knowledge, whether you’re involved in playing, coaching, refereeing, or administrating the women’s game.

After the discussion, stick around for a networking session where you can meet fellow professionals and rugby enthusiasts, forge new connections, and make new friends within the women’s rugby community.

A lunch will be served before everyone heads out to cheer on the Green Wave as Ireland Women will take on the Red Roses at Virgin Media Park.

This event is all about empowering women in rugby, promoting collaboration, and building a strong support network. Whether you’re new to the game or have been part of the rugby family for years, this event is a fantastic way to share experiences and make lasting connections!

Don’t miss out and register your free place today! Spaces are limited, so be sure to sign up ahead of time. Simply click on the registration link below to secure your free places. Feel free to share this information with your clubs and encourage your teammates, coaches, and colleagues to attend!

Registration here for the Women in Rugby Networking Event

We look forward to seeing you in Cork and celebrating the growing strength of women’s rugby together!