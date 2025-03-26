O’Connell To Lead Ireland As Humphreys Congratulates Lions Coaches

Paul O’Connell will take charge of the Ireland squad for the Summer Tour matches against Georgia and Portugal as Simon Easterby has been named in the British & Irish Lions coaching staff along with other members of the Ireland backroom team.

Earlier today Easterby, John Fogarty, and Andrew Goodman were named as part of the Lions coaching ticket.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Simon’s appointment means that an opportunity arises for a new interim Head Coach for the two-match summer tour to Georgia (5th July) and Portugal (12th July) and Paul O’Connell will assume the role for this tour. Details around the remainder of the Ireland coaching team will be announced next week.”

“On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to congratulate Simon (Easterby), John (Fogarty) and Andrew (Goodman) on their respective selections for the forthcoming British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. It is a huge statement of faith in their skill-sets and standing within the wider game, and I have no doubt that they will contribute greatly to a successful Lions tour.

“Their appointments mark significant milestones in their coaching careers, as it will for Vinny Hammond and Aled Walters, who were previously confirmed earlier this year. They will proudly follow in the footsteps of a long list of Irish coaches who have represented Ireland previously with the Lions coaching and management teams.

“To Head Coach Andy Farrell and to all those players who will hopefully be selected in a few weeks, we wish them all the very best of luck.