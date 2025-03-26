Ireland U18 Schools Squad Named For Anniversary Match & Six Nations Festival

An extended Ireland U18 Men’s Squad (sponsored by PwC) has been named for the upcoming Six Nations U18s Festival which takes place in France.

Before that a special Schools International against England will form part of the IRFU 150 celebrations and mark the 50th anniversary of the first schools international between the two countries in 1975.

Tickets for the match are available now from ticketmaster.ie – buy here.

The anniversary match against England takes place at the Mardyke in Cork on the 29th of March. Ireland will then travel to Vichy for the U18 Men’s Six Nations Festival where they will face Wales, Scotland and an invitational side from Georgia.

Head Coach Michael Hodge, assisted by Brendan O’Connor, Morgan Codyre and Jamie Kirk, has named a 32-man squad for the four fixtures.

Speaking about the squad Hodge said, “We have an exciting few weeks ahead staring with a very special 50th anniversary match against England in Cork. Then we travel to France for the Six Nations Festival.

The boys have all worked hard to earn their places in the squad. We’ve seen what they can do in the recent School’s Cup campaigns and they have brought that energy and connected well in camp. It’s always a special moment to pull on the Ireland jersey and this squad will do so with pride”

Ireland U18 Men’s Squad

Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/ St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

Alex Carter (Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby)

James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Owen O’Kane (Rainey Endowed School/Ulster Rugby)

Harry O’Neill (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster Rugby)

Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Tom Walsh (Clongowes Wood College/Connacht Rugby)

Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Fixtures

Schools International

Ireland v England, The Mardyke, Saturday, March 29th, 5.30 pm

Six Nations Men’s U18s Festival

Ireland v Wales, Vichy, April 10th

Ireland v Scotland, Vichy, April 14th

Ireland v Georgia, Vichy, April 18th

U18 Ireland Schools Management

Michael Hodge – Head Coach

Brendan O’Connor – Assistant Coach

Morgan Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jamie Kirk – Assistant Coach

Stephen O’Hara – Team Manager

Prof. John Ryan – Team Doctor

David Lyons – Team Physio

James O’Leary – Athletic Development Coach

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Niall Davison – Team Nutritionist

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics