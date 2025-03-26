British & Irish Lions Coaching Team Confirmed

The British & Irish Lions can confirm the appointment of five new Assistant Coaches. Head Coach Andy Farrell bolstered his Lions backroom team with hires from three different Unions.

John Dalziel (Scotland), Simon Easterby (Ireland), John Fogarty (Ireland), Andrew Goodman (Ireland) and Richard Wigglesworth (England) will all support Farrell ahead of the 1888 Cup in Dublin and on the Tour to Australia.

Farrell said: “This is a special day for The British & Irish Lions and our five new Assistant Coaches who came together yesterday for the very first time.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege – and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is. This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions Tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.

“A Lions Tour is all about understanding the demands that we will face on and off the pitch and a fresh perspective amongst this coaching group is something that I am really excited by.

“We now have a month and a half to come together and select players ahead of an historic squad announcement at The O2 in front of our Lions fans.”

The group have started work on preparations ahead of the 1888 Cup in Dublin and the highly-anticipated the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men’s Tour to Australia, 2025.

With multiple Six Nations, Champions Cups and scores of Premiership and URC titles between them, Farrell’s new coaches all make the step up to become Lions.

Dalziel said: “It’s a huge honour and I am massively thankful for the opportunity. It’s a real pinch yourself moment.

“Even from our first meeting as coaches you could feel the energy in the room and it is hugely exciting to work with these guys.

“To get the chance to also work with players from other Unions that you see from afar will be a great challenge.

“And what a start we have to the Tour with the game against Argentina in Dublin – one of the form teams in the world right now. It will be a huge occasion with the Lions’ very first game in Ireland.”

Easterby said: “It’s incredible to be part of the Lions coaching team and this is a very proud day for me and my family.

“It doesn’t get any better than a Lions Tour. I was lucky enough to Tour with the Lions 20 years ago. It’s been a long time between gigs, but it is an exciting time and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.

“To Tour as a player and now as a coach, knowing the group of players that we have the potential of working with, is something that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“A Lions Tour also gives you the opportunity to work with people you haven’t before.”

Fogarty said: “I didn’t believe Andy when he called me. This is a dream come true and I am so proud and thankful to Andy and everyone at the Lions.

“I have had some brilliant days with Leinster and Ireland, but there is something so special about bringing the home nations and all their supporters together. The responsibility to make sure this is a successful Tour is incredibly special – I just can’t wait.

“It’s a massive challenge and there is a huge opportunity to do something really special. I can’t wait to get going.”

Goodman said: “When Andy phoned up, I was silent for about 30 seconds and he even asked if I was still there.

“I was shocked. . .excited – all the emotions. It was pretty special calling my family back home in New Zealand.

“And it’s been exciting to meet some new faces in John and Richard and there is that continuity, too, with the guys I have worked with over the last period.

“It is an exciting mix and there will be a different dynamic of a big Tour. The key is making sure everyone is connected and they have great craic off the field too.”

Wigglesworth said: “I am absolutely delighted to be part of the Lions. Proud is probably an understatement to how I am feeling right now.

“I never got to play with Andy, but he was my coach at Saracens and England so I know his calibre and I am thoroughly looking forward to working with him.

“When I got the call I was in the back garden with my five-year-old daughter on dad duties and I had to quieten her down whilst I took it.”

Lions CEO Ben Calveley welcomed the coaches and said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to our Union CEOs who send their coaches off to the Lions with their full backing and support.

“These appointments are always incredibly special and Andy was always clear in his mind that he wanted to give potential staff members the opportunity to put their hand up during the Six Nations.

“Bringing together players and staff from across different Unions, in such a short space of time, really is the ultimate test and this is what the Lions is all about.”

After announcing the new-look team, British & Irish Lions Chair and Tour Manager Ieuan Evans MBE, added: “Today marks another special day in a Lions Tour year as Andy brings these coaches together for the very first time.

“With the squad announcement coming up on May 8, this truly is a memorable period for Lions fans ahead of the Tour to Australia.

“Andy has left no stone unturned in assembling this coaching set-up and he is a master at bringing people together and creating the ultimate team environment.”

The coaching team was announced at Canterbury’s HQ in London and hosted by Sky Sports presenter Alex Payne.