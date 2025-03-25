Ulster Rugby Announce SAM Mouldings As Principal Partner, Front of Shirt & Training Partner.

SAM Mouldings, the UK and Ireland’s leading manufacturer of MDF mouldings, is set to become Ulster Rugby’s Principal Partner, Official Front of Shirt and Training Partner.

Currently celebrating its 35th anniversary, SAM Mouldings has signed a five-year contract to become Ulster Rugby’s Official Front of Shirt and Training Partner across all Senior Men’s, Women’s, Academy, and Age Grade teams.

Founded in 1990 by Sam and Julienne McCrea, SAM Mouldings remains a family-run business today. For 35 years, SAM has been a trusted supplier to the construction and home improvement industries, manufacturing the widest range of high-quality MDF mouldings.

These products have been installed in homes, offices, hotels, and commercial buildings across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the USA.

Now, SAM Mouldings also offers its products directly to local customers in Northern Ireland through its online store, shop.sammouldings.co.uk

Announcing the partnership with Ulster Rugby, Sam McCrea MBE, CEO of SAM Mouldings, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting the growth of rugby across Ulster, from grassroots to professional levels, in both men’s and women’s rugby. For us, this is more than just a sponsorship – it’s a real partnership. Two local employers, united by shared values and a common vision, can achieve great results and create a meaningful, lasting impact in our local community.

SAM for 35 years has grown on the same core values of Teamwork, Respect, Loyalty and Integrity and it is these shared Values that we have with Ulster Rugby that we believe will really allow this partnership to flourish.”

Ulster Rugby CEO Hugh McCaughey added: “We are delighted to be entering into a new partnership with SAM Mouldings. This long-term commitment is a vital part of shaping Ulster Rugby’s future, and we are very excited about the journey ahead.

“When we set out to find a new Principal Shirt Sponsor, it was extremely important to identify an innovative business with the same ambitions and values that we have as a governing body.

“SAM is a local, family-run company who are industry leaders with a fantastic range of quality products. They, like Ulster Rugby, are at the start of a new journey or era, aimed at bringing growth and success to their business and their customers.

“We are proud to showcase the SAM logo across our senior men’s, women’s and age-grade team kits for the seasons to come, the first brand to cover all three kits.

“We thank SAM for their commitment to support the growth of rugby across the province and their passion for a strong, shared future together.”